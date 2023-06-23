Jessica Rolynn

Jessica Rolynn

Summer is here! It’s time to kick back, relax and enjoy fun family adventures. From sunburns to heat exhaustion to insect bites to drowning, summer is full of hazards. How can parents prep ahead of summer activities to ensure their children are safe while still having the time of their lives?

According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 4 and the second leading cause of unintentional injury death in children ages 5-14. There are five interventions proven to be most helpful in descending order: four-sided pool fencing with self-closing gate, life jackets, swim lessons, supervision and lifeguards. Swim lessons are shown to be beneficial starting at age 1. Child drownings most often occur at family gatherings, so take time to ensure there is always an adult supervising a youngster. A child should not be left to supervise another child. A poor swimmer should never be more than an arm’s length away from an adult while swimming.

Jessica Rolynn, MD, is a family medicine physician practicing with Health West ISU. She is an Idaho native and enjoys teaching with the ISU Family Medicine Residency. Health West ISU takes people of all ages, including OB and pediatrics.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.