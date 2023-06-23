Summer is here! It’s time to kick back, relax and enjoy fun family adventures. From sunburns to heat exhaustion to insect bites to drowning, summer is full of hazards. How can parents prep ahead of summer activities to ensure their children are safe while still having the time of their lives?
According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 4 and the second leading cause of unintentional injury death in children ages 5-14. There are five interventions proven to be most helpful in descending order: four-sided pool fencing with self-closing gate, life jackets, swim lessons, supervision and lifeguards. Swim lessons are shown to be beneficial starting at age 1. Child drownings most often occur at family gatherings, so take time to ensure there is always an adult supervising a youngster. A child should not be left to supervise another child. A poor swimmer should never be more than an arm’s length away from an adult while swimming.
The sun and the heat can be major sources of fun and harm during the summer. About 25 to 50 percent of UV exposure a person receives in their lifetime occurs during childhood. It is estimated that just one sunburn every two years can triple one’s risk of melanoma. Make sure to apply sunscreen with at least 30 SPF every three hours while outside. Due to their smaller body mass to surface ratio, children are more vulnerable to heat exhaustion and dehydration. Be aware of signs of dehydration such as decreased physical activity, dry mouth, lack of tear production. Make sure children are drinking plenty of fluids while playing outside and wearing light clothing. A heat stroke requires immediate medical attention.
Certain medical conditions do lead to increased risks in children over the summer. Ask your health care provider for tips in addressing their safety. All children should be seen at least once a year by their primary care provider.
Jessica Rolynn, MD, is a family medicine physician practicing with Health West ISU. She is an Idaho native and enjoys teaching with the ISU Family Medicine Residency. Health West ISU takes people of all ages, including OB and pediatrics.
