AMERICAN FALLS — One national nonprofit will soon make a 12-year commitment to American Falls children in need.
Friends of the Children, which was founded in Oregon almost three decades ago and has since expanded into 34 locations across the country, recently announced its plans to expand into Idaho in early 2024, with American Falls as its starting focal point and new regional chapter.
“Friends of the Children’s expansion to Idaho is part of a larger strategic initiative to reach more children and families in rural communities across the country,” Chief Expansion Officer Angela Groves said in a press release. “While one of the network’s earliest locations launched in rural Oregon 23 years ago, Friends of the Children has recently prioritized growth in rural communities with the launch of chapters in Montana, South Dakota, Oregon and now Idaho.”
Friends of the Children follows a model that Groves explained is backed by evidence-based research — that children thrive best when they have long-term, nurturing relationships with caring adults. As such, children are paired one-on-one with a paid, fully trained mentor, also known as a Friend, who spends hours each week helping that child at school, home and in their community for 12-plus years.
This support can come in many shapes, such as a Friend working closely with the school of their child, providing them with opportunities such as visiting museums or trying new hobbies like fishing, and helping that child achieve their individual goals.
“All these interactions are really centered around helping them make progress towards their own goals,” Groves said. “So if their goal is reading-based or math-based or whatever it is, we make and create activities and opportunities that make learning fun. Or if it’s behavior-based, learning how to have self-regulation and going to a restaurant to sit down and have a meal. So it’s really individualized, and all of these activities are geared towards helping them make progress.”
Currently the nonprofit is looking to hire two Friends as well as an executive director, an operations manager and program director for the new expansion. Locals with experience in the field are encouraged to apply, as they may offer community insight and know how to best bring opportunities to children in the area.
“We are looking to hire our first Friends, ideally from the American Falls community, so they will have an understanding of the resources and the challenges that children and families (in the area) face,” Groves said. “They typically have a college degree and a couple years of experience working with the population that we’re focused on.”
Groves explained that they are working closely with local organizations and groups such as the American Falls School District and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to best determine where help is needed most, and that enrollment for the program comes through referrals with community partners like these. Superintendent Randy Jensen said they’re currently eyeing children in the preschool program Head Start for the Friends of the Children program.
“It’s a great opportunity and a great start for American Falls,” Jensen said. “We’re excited that it’ll provide good service for our kids in need in American Falls and provide support for them and their families.”
To date, the organization has raised $1 million in seed capital funding to launch the chapter in Idaho, which opens up the opportunity for the organization to help more than a dozen children in the area with the potential for more depending upon future funds raised.
“The amount that we were able to raise allows us to enroll a cohort of 16 children and their caregivers each year over the first three years,” she explained.
The groups who helped support this funding include Silver Family Foundation, Intermountain Health, Echo Fund, Cambia Health Foundation, the American Falls School District and more.
And while the program will launch in American Falls, in the near future they also intend to reach out to other nearby locations such as Pocatello, Idaho Falls, as well as more rural and tribal communities. Teaching children about their natural heritage and preserving their culture is also an important aspect Friends of the Children wants to uphold.
“We want to make sure that children have that opportunity … to really implement and learn about their own culture,” Groves said. “There’s diversity in American Falls with the Native American population and the Hispanic population where we’ll be really working to identify partners and opportunities to immerse those children in those … cultural opportunities.”
Groves and those with Friends of the Children also researched American Falls’ statistics on several levels regarding children, education and more and determined that the nonprofit’s model could help in places the community lacks. One area in particular that drew the nonprofit to Southeast Idaho was the number of children in foster care or at risk of entering it.
“There’s multiple data points that show, regionally, there’s a disparity across the state in Southeast (Idaho),” she said. “Then we also looked by region the number of children in foster care or at greater risk of, and we (determined) we could easily, in the first few years, touch and reach every 4- to 6-year-old that is in care based on the numbers. So that was a really compelling data point that helped us center on the area.”
Racheal Peace, Region 6 Field Program Manager for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said that there are currently 155 children in Southeastern Idaho in foster care, and hopes that with Friends of the Children’s help, they can reduce that number and help children thrive now and in the future.
“Their model has the potential to provide front-end prevention for children in families at risk of child welfare involvement,” she said. “My hope with bringing Friends of the Children to our area is that we will have less children entering foster care, more youth graduating from high school, going on to higher education, remaining free from the juvenile justice system, and less likely to be a teen parent.”
According to the press release, a third-party evaluation of the nonprofit showed that such goals are achievements of Friends of the Children in the past, with 92 percent of the graduates of the program graduating and going on to enroll in post-secondary education or join the military or workforce, 93 percent remaining out of the juvenile justice system, and 98 percent waiting to have children until after their teen years.
Data in the release also shared a study done by the Harvard Business School of Association of Oregon, which showed that “every $1 invested in Friends of the Children returns more than $7 in benefit to the community.”
“There’s really a robust amount of internal and external data that we use to really drive the activities,” Groves said. “So the core model remains the same in every community. But the way that a community implements and meets the needs of their children and families is really driven by what we know and learn about local children and families. So it really takes on the character and personality of the local community.”
For any interested in applying for a career with the program, visit tinyurl.com/4v3anc9m.
