National nonprofit Friends of the Children announced plans to expand into Idaho in early 2024 with American Falls as its new location for its first regional chapter.

AMERICAN FALLS — One national nonprofit will soon make a 12-year commitment to American Falls children in need.

Friends of the Children, which was founded in Oregon almost three decades ago and has since expanded into 34 locations across the country, recently announced its plans to expand into Idaho in early 2024, with American Falls as its starting focal point and new regional chapter.

