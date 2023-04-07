Portneuf Medical Center air ambulance helicopter stock image file photo ISJ
Photo courtesy of Portneuf Air Rescue

FORT HALL — At 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, Fort Hall Fire & EMS responded to the Bottoms area of the Fort Hall Reservation near Broncho Road to assist Fort Hall Fish & Game on the report of a male in his sixties who had fallen into the water while fishing.

The gentleman sustained injuries to his knee and was in the water for more than an hour before he was able to contact Fish and Game Officer Tom Wadsworth.

