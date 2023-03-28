Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander, will be hosting a Pint Night on Wednesday to help support the Pocatello Free Clinic. Jim Dandy will be donating 10 percent of their daily sales, and they will host a raffle where 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the clinic. Plan to enjoy a night of beer, food by Palate Street Bistro from 4 to 9 p.m. and fun.
Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello, will host its March wine tasting event at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Spike and Friends will perform live starting at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday
Join the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce for a Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Big Dog TV & Internet, at 1310 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. They will have giveaways, including a 4x4 wired Hikvision cameras & NVR (equipment only), Google Home Hub, Google Nest Doorbell and a sound bar. Complimentary food and drinks from Mama Inez and Crumbl will be provided by Big Dog.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Aaron Golay and the Original Sin will perform live starting at 9 p.m. Thursday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday-Saturday
"M3gan" plays at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. When a young girl is traumatized and sent to live with her aunt, she is introduced to a humanlike robotic artificial intelligence that becomes her playmate and protector, but with no limits to the lengths it will go to do so. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
Hope and Recovery Resource Center, 1001 N. Seventh Ave., Suite 150, in Pocatello, will host an Easter egg hunt at 4 p.m. Friday. There will be prizes and cookie decorating.
The Military Affairs Committee of Southeast Idaho is hosting Mardi Gras — Idaho Style! from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. This family-friendly event will have games, raffles and a potato bar. The potato bar is $15. Casino Night buy-in is $20. All proceeds go to the Military Affairs Committee Joint Emergency Assistance Program to support local veterans and their families.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host Marvel Theme Night from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. Dress up as your favorite character from the Marvel universe (T-shirts count, too) for $1 off your admission. Enjoy Marvel themed treats, music and decor.
Crush will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
SpudMother will perform live starting at 9 p.m. Friday at The Celt Pub, 398 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls.
Friday & Saturday
Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host their Spring Book Sale on Friday and Saturday at the library in Pocatello. Hardcover and paperback books along with specialty items will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, contact the library at 208-232-1263.
Saturday
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
Monte Vista Healthcare Center, 1071 Renee Ave. in Pocatello, will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St., will be offering a Wildlife Watercolor Workshop by Gene Sherman titled “Under the Tuscan Sun” on Saturday. The workshop will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will focus on old window boxes and old doors from Italy and Spain. Registration is $65 for members or $75 for non-members. Please contact the Pocatello Art Center at 208-232-0970 for more information and to register.
The Pocatello Greenhouse, 1300 E. Oak St. in Pocatello, will host a free pruning class at 11 a.m. Saturday. Come by the greenhouse to sign the sign-up sheet or call 208-226-6514.
Calvary Chapel, 1633 Olympus Drive in Pocatello, will host an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be big prizes, a craft table and a special visit from the Easter Bunny.
The ISU Brass Studio performs at 1 p.m. Saturday in Goranson Hall at the ISU Fine Arts Building. Admission is free.
Happy to the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will celebrate its 20th anniversary with an April Fool’s Party on Saturday with lunch and dinner specials, drink specials and more. Check out their Facebook page for details.
ISU’s Japan Club will host its annual Japan Night on Saturday in the Pond Student Union Ballroom. Guests will enjoy Japanese foods, entertainment, music, dance, martial arts, Taiko drumming and much more. There will be a silent auction, raffle tickets and Japanese items available for purchase. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and $15 for the public. Tickets are available for purchase at the campus connection desk in the Pond Student Union or at the Pond Student Union second-floor lobby from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $17.
Sweet Nickole will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Almost Famous with special guest Binod Dhakal will perform live at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Come enjoy country, classic country and some rock and roll music, along with your favorite drinks and dinner. Open to the public and family friendly.
Saturday & Sunday
The Exit 13 Antiques and Collectibles Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Oneida County Fairgrounds, 459 S. Main St. in Malad. The show is an indoor show and there will be food available. The admission is $3 per person, and kids under 12 are free.
Sunday
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
Oscar winner Brendan Fraser stars in "The Whale" playing at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in ISU’s Bengal Theater. In a small town in Idaho, a reclusive English teacher hides out in his flat and is slowly eating his way to death. He is desperate to reconnect with his teenage daughter for a last chance at redemption. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
