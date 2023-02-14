Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Anthony Klotz of the University College of London, who predicted and coined the term “the Great Resignation,” will offer a free presentation to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. The talk is titled “Leading through Uncertainty and Shaping the Future of Work.”
The ISU wind ensemble performs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. The concert’s theme is “Take Flight!” featuring flight-themed music that will take you on a musical adventure. Admission is $8 for the public, $6 for ISU staff, $4 for pre-college-aged students and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 208-282-3595.
Thursday
Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, is hosting its annual Black Tie Wine Tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Dress up or come as casual as you want. Five tastings for $12 with special pricing on wine by the glass or bottle on the night of the tasting. Bring your own snacks or get delivery from ChubbyZ'.
The Idaho Museum of Natural History on ISU’s campus in Pocatello will host the talk "Behind the Scenes: Weird Sharks with Dr. Leif Tapanila” from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Learn about the weirdest sharks in history that used saws and scissors to eat their prey.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Thursday-Saturday
The 43rd annual Simplot Games will be held this Thursday through Saturday at Holt Arena, with preliminary athletic events from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Finals will run all day Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free for event watchers, and all are welcome to attend. Seating is only available on the north side of the building due to construction. Visit simplotgames.com for more information, including a schedule of events.
Classic comedy "The Other Woman" will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann, and Kate Upton star in this story where a married woman discovers her husband is cheating on her with two other women, so they all decide to join forces in getting even with him. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
Old Town Actors Studio and the Palace Theatre are teaming up to present the musical “The Last Five Years.” Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Palace Theatre, 158 East Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck. To purchase tickets, call 208-238-8001 or go to palacetheatrearts.com/lastfiveyears. Dinner shows are available, as well as show-only tickets.
ISU School of Performing Arts presents “Cendrillon,” the “Cinderella” opera, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Frazier Hall. This classic show is a wonderful story for young and old alike. Tickets run from $5 to $15 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or at the show with space availability. Refreshments will be available before Saturday’s show beginning at 6:45 p.m.
Friday
Glean Coffee Roasters, 240 S. Main St. in Pocatello, is hosting a macrame class at 5:30 p.m. Friday. MeKell will teach you how to make a cute plant hanger with knots. There will be drinks and snacks. The cost is $25. To sign up, reach out to Mekell at 208-851-1481 and her venmo is Mekell-Berrett. Space is limited.
Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St., wil host February Jazz Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday with live music by Jazz on a Stick and guest vocalist Arwin Baxter.
Dustin Armstrong will perform live from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Shawn Barnby will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
The Westside Players will open their 2023 season with the musical mystery “A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder,” showing Friday and Saturday. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner service from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. Dinner and show tickets are $45 and show-only tickets are $17.The Westside Players perform at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. For tickets and more information, visit westsideplayers.org.
Friday, Saturday & Monday
The Blackfoot Community Players will put on a production of “Tick Tick Boom” on Friday, Saturday and Monday at the Nuart Theater, 195 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at blackfootcommunityplayers.com/buy-tickets.
Friday-Feb. 25
The United Way of Southeastern Idaho is holding their third annual 5k Your Way fundraising event Friday through Feb. 25. Proceeds from this event will go toward their new community impact project RIDE UNITED. Here is the link to sign up to join the 5k: www.unitedwaysei.org/5k-your-way. For more information, contact Wendi Ames at 208-232-1389 or wendi@unitedwaysei.org.
Saturday
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the UPRR brick building 59 south of the UPRR depot and just north of the Benton Overpass. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, 144 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will be hosting a Galentine's event this Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Free admission or you can buy a VIP pass with lots of fun goodies and specials for only $25. Grab some girlfriends and come support women owned small businesses with on-site tattoos, piercings, botox and more.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a Mardi Gras Celebration starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with special Cajun food and live music with Jazz on a Stick.
Steelhead Redd will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Close to Midnight will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
Sunday
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
Cate Blanchett stars in Oscar-nominated “Tár,” showing at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. With six Oscar nominations, including best picture, actress and director, the story revolves around renowned musician Lydia Tár, who is days away from recording the symphony that will elevate her career. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Monday
Steps to Serenity Al-Anon Family Group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.