Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, will host "Picasso & Pie" from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday. George Wise will be displaying his paintings. If you have questions, call the Senior Activity Center at 208-233-1212.
Comedian PJ Johnson will perform at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/2p8kkyjj.
The Idaho State-Civic Symphony Youth Orchestra’s fall concert is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Montana-based string band Hardwood Heart will perform starting at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Wednesday-Saturday
The annual Kandyland Gift, Craft and Antique show is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at Pocatello Greenhouse, 1300 E. Oak St. Admission is free.
Thursday
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., will be hosting their annual Holiday Wine Tasting on Thursday beginning at 5:30 p.m. Prepare for the holidays with the perfect wine. Cost is $12 for five pours with special pricing on wine by the glass and the bottle.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Acclaimed country music performers The Gatlin Brothers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Tickets run $38 to $45 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling 208-282-3595.
Thursday-Saturday
Pinehurst Floral & Greenhouse, 4101 Poleline Road in Pocatello, will host their annual Holiday Open House from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Come see all the new Christmas decor and gift ideas.
"The Nightmare Before Christmas" plays at ISU’s Bengal Theater Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
Cuts & Color by Stacie, 102 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Holiday Open House from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. There will be giveaways, refreshments, holiday gift sets and more.
ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Join the Comedy Project at the Bengal Cafe in the Pond Student Union at 7 p.m. Friday for some laughs with the interactive improv group. Admission is free.
Friday & Saturday
Gallows Frames & Gifts. 150 S. Fourth Ave. in Pocatello, will host its Magical and Merry Holiday open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
ISU Theatre presents "The Spitfire Grill" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets run $5 to $15 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or at the Performing Arts Center Box Office.
The Kyd J band will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 First St. in Idaho Falls, will host the annual Thunder Ridge Harvest Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There are more than 150 local vendors spread over three floors. Admission is free.
After 80 years, the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade is returning Saturday. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at South First Avenue. Seating will be available at Caldwell Park where Paul Anderson, the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade emcee, will announce details about each parade entry. The parade will end at Reed Gym. Visit pocatelloveteransdayparade.com to view the route.
Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host an Anniversary Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. No entry fee but vendors may charge for services.
The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St.
Turkey Day Shop and Play will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center, building B. There will be free Thanksgiving themed activities and crafts, carnival themed games, and a market of local small businesses.
Touring artist Brian Bielanski will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
Sunday
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
The movie "Carmen" plays at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. A middle-aged Maltese woman is liberated when her elderly brother, who is a priest, passes away, and she is no longer expected to devote her life to him and the church. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Monday
The Black Rock Gold Prospectors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6 p.m. All interested are welcome to attend to get tips on panning, sluicing, dredging, demos, equipment and metal detecting.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.
