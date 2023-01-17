Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Peking Acrobats are coming to the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello on Wednesday. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets.
Thursday
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is hosting a “New Year, New Wines” wine tasting on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $12 for five pours with special pricing on wine by the bottle or glass on the night of the event.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Thursday-Saturday
"Black Adam" will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
ISU Professor Bethany Schultz Hurst's new book,” Blueprint and Ruin,” winner of the Michael Waters Poetry Prize, will be featured at a book launch from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Light hors d'oeuvres and a no-host bar will be provided. All are welcome to attend.
The Pocatello Rotary Club and Cole Chevrolet/Nissan/Kia invite chocolate lovers from throughout the region to join them from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center for the return of A Chocolate Lover’s Affair. The evening will feature over 20 bakeries, confectioners and restaurants from throughout the region, offering attendees samples of their best chocolate-based creations. Tickets for A Chocolate Lover’s Affair are $20 (plus processing fees) and can be purchased online at www.ChocolateLoversAffair.com.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host Adult Only Skate Night starting at 10 p.m. Friday and going until midnight. Must be 18 or older to attend.
Friday & Saturday
Six Day Burn will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
Old Town Actors Studio will put on a puppet workshop, hosted by Tracy Mull, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Participants will be provided supplies and guidance to build their own hand puppet along with direction on focus, expression, and articulation for puppetry. Admission is $20 at the door. Participants should be age 12 and older. OTAS is located at 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello.
Zoo Idaho is hosting its first-ever Poke Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the zoo, 2900 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Poke Fest comes from a Bavarian and Midwest tradition of poking your beer with a hot iron to warm and caramelize the beverage. The event will feature beer from Off the Rails Brewing and food for purchase from Palate Street Bistro, plus outdoor fire pits, music and more. This is a family-friendly event and a great way to check out zoo animals’ winter habits. Tickets are $25 per person and include zoo entry, collectible beer stein and one beer. Designated driver tickets or under-21 entry are $5. Additional beers can be purchased at the event or pre-purchased online. Visit zooidaho.org/events/poke-fest to purchase tickets.
Reading Time with the Queens will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Community Room at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. They will read some books full of speculation and intrigue. This is an independent program, not sponsored by the library.
The city of Ammon and Lookout Credit Union will host a Icy Inferno Christmas Tree Bonfire & Fireworks event from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday on the west end of McCowin Park. There will be a spectacular bonfire and fireworks display. There will be music, free hot chocolate, free cookies, free Chick-fil-A sandwiches, prizes and giveaways. Bring your live, undecorated tree over until the day of the event and throw it on the pile.
Sunday
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
“Banshees of Inisherin” plays at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in ISU’s Bengal Theater. Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell star in this acclaimed Irish tale about two estranged pals where one suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship and the community must deal with the consequences of that decision. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/banshees.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
