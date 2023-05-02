Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
Rock Dee House Dueling Pianos will put on a show at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello. Tickets are $20. Text 208-573-6442 for reservations.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Addison Lea Thompson Band with Spike Coggins will perform live starting at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday
Barricade, 308 E Center St, Pocatello, will host a Pinball Club meetup from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Join a pinball clinic led by Rob Angle. He will provide demonstrations on Terminator 2 Judgement Day and Pin-Bot. This event will help us gauge interest in future pinball leagues and competitions.
It’s Country Night at The Office Bar & Grill, 251 E. Center St. in Pocatello, every Thursday from 7 to 11 p.m. There will be a swing dance instructor from 7 to 9 p.m. and drink specials throughout the evening.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Shan and Friends with American Druid will perform live starting at 9 p.m. Thursday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Friday
The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall will host a Cinco de Mayo Street Fair from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Chief's Event Center parking lot. Entertainers are Jorge Alfredo Cervantes and DJ Explosiva. We will have plenty of food and activities for the whole family to enjoy.
The Stump, 508 N. Main St., will open for the season on Friday. They will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. with Loryn Troyer playing from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Stump food truck will be serving all night. At 6 p.m. they will be doing the Old Town. New Roots. raffle drawing to give away a Wii, Xbox 360 and Playstation 3. Tickets for that raffle can be purchased for $1 a piece at the shop this week. The Stump is pet-friendly and family-friendly.
The May First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello, featuring art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission is free.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Tiffany Twisted will perform live in the Loft from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W. Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, will host live music and open mic from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. There will be free drinks on the patio, as well as Poky Pretzel Cart and Smokin' Bud's BBQ.
Relight the Night invites everyone to the inaugural Historic Neon Walking Tour at 8 p.m. Friday. Beginning at the Chief Theater Neon Sign on North Main Street, the 1.6 mile tour will take you past 22 historic signs throughout the downtown area. PBS will be in Pocatello documenting the tour.
Friday & Saturday
Main Street Crafters will present a Cinco de Mayo/Mother's Day Market from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 7 N.W. Main St. in Blackfoot.
The Malad Valley Renaissance Faire will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. More information can be found on Facebook at tinyurl.com/269ek389.
The Old Town Actors Studio production of “Do You Turn Somersaults?” is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. What begins as a doctor patient relationship develops into a full blown romance in this charming love story set on the Baltic coast. For reservations, go to oldtownactorsstudio.net. OTAS is located at 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello.
Saturday
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market opens for the season this Saturday. The market will be open every Saturday through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Through the month of May, the market will be located in front of the Marshall Public Library on South Garfield Avenue.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
The Valentine Ballroom, 100 S. Arthur Ave., will be hosting its Spring Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Stop in to shop through handmade items from over 30 vendors. Admission is free.
Modern Methods and LOOT will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
SpudMother will perform live in the Loft from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday & Sunday
Pocatello Downs horse races return to the Bannock County Event Center on Saturday and Sunday. Post time both days is at 1 p.m., and the gates open 30 minutes before post time. On Saturday, there will be a Kentucky Derby Hat Contest. On Sunday, there will be Stick Horse Races for the Kids. Admission is $5 and kids 12 and under get in free.
Sunday
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is hosting Bottomless Mimosas Brunch with ChubbyZ from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Monday
The Pocatello Food Truck Round Up opens for the season on Monday. New and returning trucks will be serving from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday through September. Through the month of May, the trucks will be located in front of the Marshall Public Library.
Pocatello-based flute choir Suite 212 is presenting a concert at 7 p.m. Monday at the First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th Ave. in Pocatello. The concert is free to all ages. Suite 212 includes piccolo, C flute, alto and bass flute. The concert will include several of the choir's favorite pieces and will conclude with an arrangement of "America The Beautiful."
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
