Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
Bannock County Veteran Services will host a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day commemoration at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Meet on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge near the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. Lunch will be served following the ceremony.
Grace Lutheran Church will host a live Nativity on Wednesday, with shows at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Enjoy the show from your car in the parking lot at 1350 Baldy Ave. in Pocatello.
The ISU Children’s Chorus will be presenting its annual Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.
Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, will host its annual Christmas Memorial Concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday. They will offer ornaments as a small comfort this Christmas season. Call 208-238-8000 or email help@wilks.care to receive your gift at the event.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
The 18-voice ISU Chamber Choir will hold its annual holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for ISU faculty and staff, and $4 for pre-college students.
Thursday-Saturday
Classic Christmas tale "The Santa Clause" plays at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. Admission is free for ISU students, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and $3 for the general public.
Friday
Holy Spirit Catholic School invites the public to celebrate Christmas with its second annual drive-by caroling and pajama drive event from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Friday. Students will be performing Christmas songs in front of the church, 524 N. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello, and collecting pajama donations for those in need.
The city of Chubbuck’s annual Christmas in the Park is set for 6 to 7 p.m. Friday. Join as they light up Cotant Park for the holiday season, with hot cocoa, cookies and candy canes. Music will also be provided by Highland High School Trouveres and Pocatello High School Gate City Singers.
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Nightmare Before Christmas theme night from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. Come dressed in your best costume or shirt and get $1 off admission and a free glow stick. Enjoy themed music, treats and drinks.
An Evening With Nathan Pacheco, a Christmas show featuring the classically trained tenor singer, is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Purchase tickets at isu.edu/tickets.
Heavy metal band Queensrÿche will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. Tickets run from $29 to $49 and can be purchased at shobangaming.yapsody.com.
Friday & Saturday
The McCammon Christmas Market will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Harkness Hotel, 206 Center St. in McCammon. Downtown businesses will be running holiday specials and sales, and there will be food from local eateries and food trucks. The McCammon Light Parade will start at 7 p.m. Friday.
A Donuts With Santa event is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Rosewood Event Venue, 1499 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. Come enjoy a magic show, face painting, balloon animals, a craft, pictures with Elsa, Olaf, the grinch, Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tickets are $10. To purchase, call 208-241-9763
Snake River Doodles will host its annual Christmas Lights Tour hayride from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Christmas Eve. Come take a ride with Cocoa, the smallest working therapy horse in the USA, and see the lights in Pocatello. Each ride is 15 minutes. They will pick up and drop off on Hiskey Street at the corner of Hiskey and Butte Street near Gate City Elementary. Cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family pass. Purchase tickets online at www.pocatelloevents.com or you can pay cash/Venmo at the time of the ride.
Friday, Saturday & Monday
The Blackfoot Community Players will present “A Christmas Carol” on Friday, Saturday and Monday at the Nuart Theater, 195 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at blackfootcommunityplayers.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
“Who’s Holiday” plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday at Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello. The comedy is an unofficial sequel to the Dr. Seuss Christmas book that became a beloved animated television special. Don’t miss this adults-only comedy. Tickets can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
Saturday
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 30 vendors each week. Santa will be there from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free visits and photos.
The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Union Pacific Railroad brick building 59 south of the UPRR depot and just north of the Benton Overpass. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.
The Goodbye Hello Craft Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain View Event Center, 1567 Way to Grace in Pocatello.
Family Fun Party and Balloons is hosting a Letters to Santa event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at their store, 1023 Yellowstone Ave., Suite O, in Pocatello. They will have everything you need to write your letter and a special mailbox that sends them directly to Santa.
The Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue will be holding the second annual “12 Strays of Christmas” at PetSmart, 1880 Hurley Drive in Pocatello, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be pet photos, raffle drawings, a silent auction and the opportunity to adopt an animal.
The 2022 Fort Hall Parade of Lights will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday. The route will start at Timbee Hall, wrapping around Ross Fork (aka Simplot), Eagle and Agency.
ISU’s Season of Note presents a Kurt Bestor Christmas at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. For tickets and more information, go to www.idahostatetickets.com or call the Stephens Center box office at 208-282-3595.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host swing dance lessons from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Alan and Rhonda Jenkins will spend the evening teaching you country swing, two-step and line dances. There will be a $5 cover charge. All ages are welcome, and no partner is required.
Sunday
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
Acclaimed Canadian movie “The Swearing Jar” will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in ISU’s Bengal Theater. This highly-rated Canadian movie follows a high school music teacher’s budding relationship with her husband, the birth of their child and the lie that threatens it all. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Monday
Family Services Alliance of Southeast Idaho, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Cookie Decorating Party from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday. Photos with Santa will be available. This no cost, family-friendly event is sponsored by Kiwanis International.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.
