Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
Revive @ 5 will take place every Wednesday throughout the summer from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello.
Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello, will host its July wine tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Enjoy some delicious wines in a relaxing environment. Don't forget your snacks!
Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena and Barrel Racing from 5 to 10 p.m. in Arena 1 of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Judd Erickson and Loryn Troyer will perform live starting at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday
The Grapevine Pocatello, 466 S. Fifth Ave., will host a wine tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $10 at the door for five wines.
Chubbuck Market Night is held from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday until September in the Chubbuck City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave.
Speakeasy will perform live from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Y Lounge at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. Speakeasy is a new group made up of members of Rail City Jazz and The Dewdroppers.
Aaron Ball concludes the Thursday summer concerts on the ISU Quad at 6 p.m. Bringing influences from rock, country and pop, Ball and his crew make unique, versatile American/roots rock music. All are welcome to attend.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Stiff Richard will perform live starting at 9 p.m. Thursday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday-Saturday
That Famous Preston Night Rodeo will be at the Franklin County Fairgrounds with carnival rides, rodeo events and the Rodeo Days Parade. Visit prestonrodeo.com for more information.
Friday
Pocatello Downs is back with more horse racing at the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstands on Friday. Post time is 4 p.m., and gates open at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, and children 12 and under get in free. Friday’s races are the Bitterroot Finals, and the dress-theme is Hawaiian shirts.
Miami Film Festival winner “Somewhere in Queens” will play at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Friday in ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, go to isucinema.com/somewhere.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a barbie theme night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Come in your best Barbie and Ken apparel and get $1 off admission. Enjoy specialty food, decor and music.
This week’s Chubbuck Movies in the Park features “Family Camp,” sponsored by Simplot, at dusk Friday at Stuart Park, 5161 Stuart Ave. Attendees are asked to come early and bring their own chairs and/or blankets. In case of inclement weather, movies will be rescheduled for the following Saturday at dusk. Admission is free.
JJ Jones will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Jarid Greene will perform live starting at 9 p.m. Friday at Pub New Harmony, 134 Warren Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
The Westside Players will perform “DeathTrap,” a thriller by Ira Levin on Friday and Saturday. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner service from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. Dinner and show tickets are $45 and show-only tickets are $17. The Westside Players perform at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. For tickets and more information, visit westsideplayers.org.
The Old Town Actors Studio production of “True West,” a drama of Cain-and-Abel family dynamics and stunted masculinity, is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For reservations, go to oldtownactorsstudio.net. OTAS is located at 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello.
Saturday
Gate City Christian Church, 202 W. Siphon Road in Chubbuck, will host a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. If you want to come sell things, set-up starts at 6:30 a.m.
The Pocatello POW*MIA Awareness Association will host its 23rd annual Awareness Rally and Motorcycle Rodeo on Saturday at the Power County Fairgrounds in American Falls. A fun run starts at 8:30 a.m., and the gates open at 9 a.m. The event includes a motorcycle rodeo, vendors, a tribute ceremony, food, raffle prizes and much more. Tickets are $5 per person, and veterans and kids aged under 13 get in free,
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
High Desert Physical Therapy, 820 W. Chubbuck Road, will host a block party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to celebrate its sixth birthday. They will have tons of vendors, food trucks and even a dunk tank.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
3M Cattle Ranch will host the first annual Redneck Games from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds in Pocatello. Admission is free. View a schedule of events at pocatelloevents.com.
The Idaho Jr. Rodeo Association’s last regular rodeo of the season is happening at the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstands and Upper Arena from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. No admission fee is required. Junior cowboys and cowgirls will compete for a spot in the August Top 10 Rodeo finals. For more information, visit idahojrrodeo.com.
High energy dance instructor Ethan Likness is a multidisciplinary dance instructor teaching Ballroom, Hip hop, and Zumba dance. He will be teaching swing dance lessons from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. There is a $5 cover charge that can be used as a discount if you spend at least $10 on food/beverages. Open to all ages.
Sunday
Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host its July Bottomless Mimosas Brunch with ChubbyZ' from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
The Pocatello Municipal Band will present the sixth and final concert of the 2023 season of Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Guy Gate’s Memorial Band Shell at Ross Park.
The First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will host Disney Karaoke starting at 9 p.m. Sunday.
Monday
The Pocatello Food Truck Round Up is open from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday through September at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
It’s Trivia Tuesday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. The Loft opens at 6 p.m., and trivia starts at 7 p.m.
