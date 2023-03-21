Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Thursday-Saturday
The Pocatello Spring Fair, Southeast Idaho's premier home show, will be held this week inside ISU's Holt Arena. Doors will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Parking is free. There will be over 200 vendors. Admission is $3, with kids 12 and under free when accompanied by a parent.
Friday
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Country music star Chris Janson will perform live at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets run from $59 to $79 and can be purchased at shobangaming.yapsody.com.
The Poky Mavericks will perform live in the Loft from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello
Friday & Saturday
Following a three-year hiatus, the 27th Annual East Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo will return to Idaho Falls this week. The event will take place at the city’s new Mountain America Center from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Visit snakerivercutthroats.org for more information.
Saturday
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
The Pocatello Greenhouse, 1300 E. Oak St. in Pocatello, will host a free seed starting class at 11 a.m. Saturday. They will be talking about starting your seeds indoors and everything you need to know to be ready to garden this spring. Come by the greenhouse to sign the sign-up sheet or call 208-226-6514.
Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom will host the Kings Pond Skim from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Participants are encouraged to wear a costume. The event entails skiing down to a pond between Skyline Lift and the lodge and attempting to skim across without sinking. There is no fee to enter, but you must sign a waiver.
Accomplished ISU dance instructor Lori Head will provide swing dance lessons from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. There is a $5 cover charge that can be used as a discount if you spend at least $10 on food/beverages. Open to all ages.
Saturday & Sunday
The 2023 South East Idaho Gem and Mineral Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is $3 (cash preferred) per adult. Kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult.
Sunday
Zoo Idaho presents Untamed Art at 11 a.m. Sunday at Glean Coffee Roasters, 240 S. Main St. in Pocatello, with Stacey Barker teaching illustration and screen printing. Cost is $35 per person and includes art supplies, brunch and mimosas. Tickets can be purchased at events.humanitix.com/untamed-art.
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Monday
The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Tickets are $24 to $28 and can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.