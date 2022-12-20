Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
Idaho Museum of Natural History, 698 E. Dillon St. on ISU’s campus in Pocatello, will host winter solstice activities from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. They will be discussing the solstice, winter ecology (how animals adapt to winter), talking about snowflakes and making paper ones.
The owners of Brick 243, First National Bar and Thrive are serving up a free meal and providing winter clothing to those in need from 4 p.m. until supplies last on Wednesday night. The event will be hosted at Brick 243, both inside and outside of the restaurant, at 243 W. Center St. There will also be coats, hats, gloves and hygiene kits for those in need.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
ISU's Season of Note presents Christmas with the Celts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Back by popular demand, the high-stepping spirited musical selections include contemporary Christmas classics, lively ancient Irish carols, hilarious spontaneous humor, thrilling Irish dancing, a children's choir and lush string arrangements, giving audiences a memorable interactive Christmas experience. Tickets run $24 to $28 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling 208-282-3595 for more information.
Thursday
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Friday
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Mavericks will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
Snake River Doodles will host its annual Christmas Lights Tour hayride from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Come take a ride with Cocoa, the smallest working therapy horse in the USA, and see the lights in Pocatello. Each ride is 15 minutes. They will pick up and drop off on Hiskey Street at the corner of Hiskey and Butte Street near Gate City Elementary. Cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family pass. Purchase tickets online at www.pocatelloevents.com or you can pay cash/Venmo at the time of the ride.
Saturday
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 30 vendors each week. Santa will be there from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free visits and photos.
The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Union Pacific Railroad brick building 59 south of the UPRR depot and just north of the Benton Overpass. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.
Lou Lou Bell's, 642 E. Benton St. in Pocatello, wil host a Christmas cookie party from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. $5 includes three sugar cookies with unlimited icing and decorations, plus a cup of creamy hot chocolate. All ages welcome.
Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello, will host a Christmas Eve party from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. There will be a white elephant gift exchange at 8 p.m. for those interested in participating (maximum value $10).
To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com.
