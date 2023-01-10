Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Thursday-Sunday
“Wakanda Forever” will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at ISU’s Bengal Theater, with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 4 p.m. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
Dude's Public Market, 240 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a mocktail class at 5:15 p.m. Friday. This hands-on class will teach you how to make delicious, unique and fun nonalcoholic cocktails perfect for a party or weekday. Experiment with fresh fruit, vegetables, herbs, infusions and more. This class is $10 to participate and reservations are required. Contact Kathryn at khickok@uidaho.edu or 208-236-7307 to reserve your spot.
Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Jazz on a Stick will be performing.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Friday & Saturday
Country/rock band Whiskey Hangover will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
The second annual Greater Idaho Trumpet Guild Festival will be held Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Events run from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. It will be a day of high-class music making with clinics, masterclasses, a mass trumpet ensemble and an evening concert of some incredible trumpet music.
Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello, will host a chili cook-off from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Prizes for crowd favorite and judge's favorite. Come show off your best chili or come have a beer and taste the chili and vote for your favorite. Call 208-417-0713 to register or register at Wanderlust.
The Pocatello Branch of the NAACP invites the community to join in the annual celebration to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday at ISU’s Pond Student Union in the Wood River rooms. A program will begin at 6 p.m., which will include a served meal, middle and high school essay selections, video of art entries, naming of the MLK Community Service Award winners and reflections on Dr. King’s legacy. Individual adult tickets are $25, and youth aged under 13 are $15. Ticket purchases can be made by email at kmvolorg@gmail.com, paid through Venmo at Pocatello NAACP@ken-monroe-14.
Sunday
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Monday
The ISU Diversity Resource Center invites the campus and community to join them at 1 p.m. Monday for the annual march and celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The march will begin at Holt Arena and go to the Stephen’s Performing Arts Center and will be followed by a program consisting of music and reflections on Dr. King’s legacy by various speakers.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Bannock County Historical Society will be holding its monthly business meeting and enjoying a presentation by Arlen Walker titled "Pocatello’s Red Light District." The presentation covers the Pocatello “red-light” district from its beginnings through World War II and after — where it was located, how it was regulated, myths, misconceptions and its place in city history. The presentation, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Bannock County Historical Museum gallery at 3000 Avenue of the Chiefs. Light refreshments will be served.
Zoo Idaho will host Science Night trivia at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Test your science knowledge while also participating in an engineering challenge. Prizes will be awarded to the Trivia Winner, Challenge Winner and for the Best Team Name. Cost is $15 per team (up to six people).
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
