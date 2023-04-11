Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Hired Gun Co. with Shawn and Friends will perform live starting at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday
The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, would like to invite the public to Picasso & Art. Artists Lorraine Hatch and Leon Anthony will showcase their work from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call 208-233-1212.
Jazz is returning to The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St., from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Join them for two hours of jazz by Speakeasy, a new collaboration between members of Rail City Jazz and The Dewdroppers.
The Idaho Museum of Natural History in Pocatello will host the lecture “Biological Illustrations with A.M. Rasmussen” from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Rasmussen will explain how art is used to explain and discover. We’ll talk about how art is used in museums and the behind the scenes for creating paleontological reconstructions. We’ll learn and practice basic drawing techniques for biological illustration using museum specimens. Admission is free.
Kristyn’s Craft Room will host Ladies Craft Night from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at The Hive Venue, 383 E. Chubbuck Road. They will provide cute crafts for you to choose from. Just work at your own pace, and hang out. We’ll have fresh pretzel bites, macaroons, soda pop, permanent bracelets and more. Tickets, which are required, can be purchased at tinyurl.com/2p97ame3.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
Pinball Club Meet-Up is back at Barricade, 308 E. Center St., from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Rob Angle will lead a tutorial on pinballs “Rocky and Bullwinkle” and “High Speed.” This event is free and will help Barricade gauge interest in future pinball tournaments.
It’s Country Night at The Office Bar & Grill, 251 E. Center St. in Pocatello, every Thursday from 7 to 11 p.m. There will be a swing dance instructor from 7 to 9 p.m. and drink specials throughout the evening.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Idaho Soul will perform live starting at 9 p.m. Thursday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Friday
The Winter Concert Series’ Spring Fling will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Mill House Event Center. 2792 Pocatello Ave. in American Falls. There will be dinner, live music from DC Power and dancing. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 for two people. To reserve tickets, call or text 208-221-0732 or 208-339-8595. Leave a message with your name and number of tickets you are requesting.
The 14th annual Eastern Idaho Distinguished Humanities Lecture will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center in Fort Hall. Best-selling young adult novelist, Printz Medal and Morris Award Winner Angeline Boulley will deliver the lecture with guest National Endowment for the Humanities Chair Shelly Lowe. Ticket prices are being offered on a sliding scale (from $5 to $60) and are available at tinyurl.com/idahohumanitiescouncil.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Hired Gun Co. will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
The Westside Players perform “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” on Friday and Saturday. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner service from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. Dinner and show tickets are $45 and show-only tickets are $17. The Westside Players perform at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. For tickets and more information, visit westsideplayers.org.
ISU Theatre presents "The Book of Will" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Bistline Theatre in the Stephens Performing Arts Center. William Shakespeare’s been dead for three years, but when a pirated, badly botched "Hamlet" plays on a nearby stage, his closest friends decide what they need is a book — a definitive copy of his original plays, but to make one, they’ll have to battle an unscrupulous publisher. Tickets run $5 to $15 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or by calling 208-282-3595 for more information.
Saturday
The 26th annual “Run with the Big Dogs” event is set for 9 a.m. Saturday at Lower Ross Park in Pocatello. The event from The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter features a 2k walk/run and a 5k run. Adult registration (13 or older) costs $45 per participant while children’s registration (12 and under) is $30 per participant. Interested participants can register for the race at pocatelloshelterfriends.org/run-with-the-big-dogs or in person at the Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Ave. of the Chiefs. The day includes vendors, a silent auction, splash pools for the dogs, and refreshments for participants and their dogs.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Union Pacific Railroad brick building 59 south of the UPRR depot and just north of the Benton Overpass. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.
Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello, will host Multilingual Family Storytime from 10:15 to 11:15 Saturday. Each month will feature a speaker of another language sharing stories from around the world in order to better appreciate our differences while also finding our commonalities. Everyone is welcome.
5th Hour Jazz from Century High School will be performing at Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. This dynamic ensemble of young musicians will be playing old and new jazz, plus many of their own pieces.
The Pocatello Greenhouse, 1300 E. Oak St. in Pocatello, will host a free class about growing vegetables at 11 a.m. Saturday. Come by the greenhouse to sign the sign-up sheet or call 208-226-6514.
Reading Time with the Queens will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Cassy's Caring Paws, 123 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Have you ever been walking along on a nice day outside, and then you turn your head and suddenly... OOO! Dogs! Well, that is what this program is about.
Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host its grand reopening starting at 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be food and drink specials and Idaho Soul will be playing.
The bands Ballista, Love Gun, Bleak and Zodiac Killer will perform live on Saturday at SIXES, 225 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door. All ages are welcome.
Contra dancing will resume in Pocatello on Saturday at the Assemblé Learning and Dance Center, 820 E. Young St. At 7 p.m. there will be a beginner's instruction and refresher for those who have not danced in three years. Then from 7:30 to 10 p.m., the contra dancing will take place. No experience is necessary and no partner is needed. This event is family friendly, and all ages are welcome, but small children must be supervised. The cost is $10 per person and $25 per family.
The Kyd J band will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Sunday
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
Best Foreign Picture Oscar nominee "The Quiet Girl," plays at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in ISU’s Bengal Theater. When a dysfunctional Irish family is expecting another child, they send their older daughter away to a distant relative, where she learns about love and acceptance for the first time in her life. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the Bannock County Historical Society will be holding its monthly business meeting and enjoying a presentation by Randy Dixon, chair of the Relight the Night Committee and BCHS board vice president. Dixon will be providing significant updates about ongoing efforts by RTN to preserve the neon signs in Pocatello’s historic district. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Bannock County Historical Museum’s gallery at 3000 Avenue of the Chiefs. The business meeting and presentation are free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served afterwards.
Zoo Idaho will host Science Night trivia at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Test your science knowledge while also participating in an engineering challenge. Prizes will be awarded to the Trivia Winner, Challenge Winner and for the Best Team Name. Cost is $15 per team (up to six people).
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
Welcome to the discussion.
