Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
The monthly meeting of the Poky4Parkys Parkinson’s support group will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. The presentation is on being/having a care partner. The meeting will be followed by a yoga exercise class. For more information, contact Spencer or Kris at 208-244-0048 or email at poky4parky@gmail.com.
Revive @ 5 will take place every Wednesday throughout the summer from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello.
Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena and Barrel Racing from 5 to 10 p.m. in Arena 1 of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Wednesday-Saturday
The Bannock County Fair will be held at the fairgrounds in Downey through Saturday. Visit bannockcounty.us/fairgrounds for more information.
Wednesday-Sunday
The Shoshone-Bannock Festival in Fort Hall will take place Wednesday through Sunday. This is a top-rated powwow complete with traditional Native American dancing, singing and arts and crafts. Visit shobanfestival.com for more information.
Thursday
Chubbuck Market Night is held from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday until September in the Chubbuck City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave.
Speakeasy will perform live from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Y Lounge at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. Speakeasy is a new group made up of members of Rail City Jazz and The Dewdroppers.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Thursday & Friday
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is slated to perform “The Three Musketeers” at 6 p.m. Thursday and “Measure for Measure” at 6 p.m. Friday at the Idaho State University Quad. Admission is free. Go to shakespeareintheparks.org for more information.
Friday
Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho will host the Eastern Idaho Economic Summit on Friday at The Brickyard Event Center, 1025 S. Ammon Road in Ammon. Check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m., and the summit will start at 8 a.m. Registration is required. Attendees can RSVP their attendance to tmcknight@rediconnects.org. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/43ph39hc.
Gate City Young Professionals will host the Summer Beach Party Mini Putt-Putt Tournament from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at Outback Golf Park, 1665 Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello. Cost is $40 per team of four players. Prizes for best dressed team and best score. Register at tinyurl.com/mv5c58ud.
Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello, will host an event from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Shandi Michelle will be singing from 7 to 9:30 p.m., and Cousins Maine Lobster food truck (out of Salt Lake City) will be serving food from 3 to 9 p.m.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave., will host a luau theme night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Come dressed up in your best tropical attire and get $1 off admission.
Country/rock band The Legends will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing. 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
The Old Town Actors Studio production of “True West,” a drama of Cain-and-Abel family dynamics and stunted masculinity, is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For reservations, go to oldtownactorsstudio.net. OTAS is located at 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello.
The annual Chubbuck Days is set for this weekend. On Friday, there will be a free family movie at Stuart Park. The featured movie, “Ratatouille,” will begin at approximately dusk. Bring lawn chairs and blankets, and your kids can play in the Splash Pad while you wait for the movie to start. At 10 a.m. Saturday, the parade will proceed from the Pine Ridge Mall west entrance onto Hawthorne Road, turning left onto West Chubbuck Road and ending at Independence Avenue. The festival at Cotant Park will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a variety of free fun family activities, including a free watermelon feed sponsored by Walmart at 2:30 p.m. and Chubbuck Fireman’s Rain at 2:45 p.m.
The Comedy Project will put on improv performances at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Westside Players, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for students and can be purchased at thecomedyproject.ludus.com
Saturday
The Great Snake River Triathlon is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls. To learn more, visit www.TriPeaksEvents.com.
The Blackfoot Makers Market is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Paisley Cakes, 747 S. Broadway St. in Blackfoot.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
The Bannock County Extension will host an Edible Garden Tour on Saturday. Self-guided tours will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and again from 1 to 3 p.m. From noon to 1 p.m., there will be demonstrations and activities at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. For more information, contact Katie at khickok@uidaho.edu or 208-236-7310. The event is free, but you must register at bit.ly/ediblegardentour to receive the map.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
Zoo Idaho, 2900 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello, will host its annual Ice Cream Zoofari from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy unlimited ice cream, games, crafts, and other activities. Cost is admission to the zoo.
The Office Bar & Grill, 251 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a parking lot party starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. There will be live music on the roof of Cue & Brews. Shawn Barnby and friends will perform from 6 to 9 p.m., followed by a DJ.
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave., will host a ’90s theme night from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Come dressed up and get $1 off admission. Don’t forget the butterfly clips, baggy pants and glitter.
Country/rock band Hired Gun Co. will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing. 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Two Bald Guys will perform live from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
Sunday
Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host its July Bottomless Mimosas Brunch with ChubbyZ' from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Monday
The Pocatello Food Truck Round Up is open from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday through September at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
The Black Rock Gold Prospectors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6 p.m. All interested are welcome to attend to get tips on panning, sluicing, dredging, demos, equipment and metal detecting. For more information, text 208-244-2633.
Monday-Aug. 19
The Bear Lake County Fair is set for Monday through Aug. 19 at the fairgrounds in Montpelier. Search “Bear Lake County Fair” on Facebook for more information.
The Franklin County Fair is set for Monday through Aug. 19 at the fairgrounds in Preston. Visit facebook.com/FranklinCountyIdahoFair for more information.
The Oneida County Fair & Rodeo will take place Monday through Aug. 19 at the fairgrounds in Malad. Visit facebook.com/oneidacountyfairandrodeo for more information.
Tuesday
The Pocatello Fire Department will bring “Cool Rain” to Raymond Park in Pocatello from noon to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. During the event, firefighters station an engine near the park and turn the hoses on, giving park-goers a chance to cool off in the simulated rain. Firefighters will also be on hand to talk to children about smoke alarms, home-escape planning and more.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
It’s Trivia Tuesday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. The Loft opens at 6 p.m., and trivia starts at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.