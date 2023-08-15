Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
Revive @ 5 will take place every Wednesday throughout the summer from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello. This week, the Eclectics will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Star Route Brewery, Camille’s Crepes and Mighty Dawgs will have delicious food available.
Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena and Barrel Racing from 5 to 10 p.m. in Arena 1 of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
Magic Hunks will perform live on Wednesday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Get tickets to this ladies night event at ticketor.com/magichunks/tickets. Must be 21 or older. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Wednesday-Saturday
The Bear Lake County Fair takes place through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Montpelier. Search “Bear Lake County Fair” on Facebook for more information.
The Franklin County Fair takes place through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Preston. Visit facebook.com/FranklinCountyIdahoFair for more information.
The Oneida County Fair & Rodeo takes place through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Malad. Visit facebook.com/oneidacountyfairandrodeo for more information.
Thursday
The ISU Physics Department will host Phrigid Physics and Instant Ice Cream at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.
Chubbuck Market Night is held from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday until September in the Chubbuck City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is hosting a "California Dreaming" wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. They will be sampling five different California wines. Cost is $12 for five pours with special pricing on wine by the glass/bottle on the night of the tasting.
Chris Young is bringing the country back to the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello on Thursday with opener Chase Mathew. Concert tickets can be purchased at bannockcountyeventcenter.us. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the pre-party area opens at 4:30 p.m. for those who want to avoid the lines.
Speakeasy will perform live from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Y Lounge at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. Speakeasy is a new group made up of members of Rail City Jazz and The Dewdroppers.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Jay Leno will perform a comedy show on Friday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Visit shobangaming.com/event/jay-leno for tickets and more information.
Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Loryn Troyer with Judd Erickson will perform live starting at 9 p.m. Thursday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Friday
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will be hosting its annual Customer Appreciation BBQ from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
The Salvation Army, 400 N. Fourth Ave. in Pocatello, will host an End Of Summer Block Party from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. There will be food, a bounce house and more.
Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello, will host a Pre-Brewfest Party from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. There will be live music from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a “Dress Like Your Parents” theme night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Raid your parent’s closets (or your local thrift store) for some mom jeans and dad shoes! Come dressed up in your most hilarious mom/dad clothes and get $1 off admission.
The Comedy Project will put on improv performances at 8 p.m. Friday at the Westside Players, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for students and can be purchased at thecomedyproject.ludus.com
JJ Jones will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
Saturday marks the last day in 2023 to take a dip in the pools at Ross Park Aquatic Complex in Pocatello.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
The Idaho Museum of Natural History on ISU’s campus in Pocatello will host a Shark Days of Summer event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Let’s go way back when Sharks lived in Idaho, 250 million years ago! Learn about the weirdest sharks in history that used saws and scissors to eat their prey. See real fossils from the world's best collection of the Buzzsaw shark along with its earlier cousin, the bizarre Edestus or "scissor tooth shark." Create some sharky crafts! Regular admission applies.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
The Butterfly Haven Idaho, 1462 W. 200 S. in Pingree, is hosting an anniversary event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Butterfly releases will be at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Enjoy the butterflies, birds and blooms and then cool off with a cup of homemade root beer.
Pocatello Kid’s Day, presented by Snake River Doodles & Friends, is bringing a youth car show, youth bike show and more to the Bannock County Event Center on Saturday. Music, food trucks, petting zoo, face paint and train rides will be available from noon to 6 p.m. at the corner of Olympus Drive and Fairground Drive. For more information, visit pocatelloevents.com/kidsday.
Reading Time with the Queens will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Discovery Dance School, 310 E. Clark St. in Pocatello. This month’s theme is grandpas!
Gate City Brewfest 2 is set for 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello. A variety of your favorite local craft beers will be available, alongside regional and national selections. Best By Yesterday will be on stage. Food will be available from The Yellowstone Restaurant, Angel's Tacos, Mighty Dawgs and Smokin’ Buds BBQ. Tickets are $30 in advance (purchase at gatecitybrewfest.com) or $35 at the door.
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave., will host a 2000s theme night from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Come dressed up and get $1 off admission. Don’t forget the butterfly clips, baggy pants and glitter.
Healthy City, USA, presents Movies at the Port featuring “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (rated PG) on Saturday at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello. Admission is free. Bring blankets or chairs to sit on the lawn and enjoy a movie with the whole family. Gates open at 8 p.m. Movies begin after sundown, weather permitting.
Mathew Desind will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Sunday
"BlackBerry" plays at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater at ISU's Pond Student Union. "BlackBerry" explores the incredible growth and tragic collapse of the world's first smartphone and how it smashed huge enterprises before surrendering to Silicon Valley's fiercely competitive companies. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Monday
Welcome Back Orange & Black will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello.
The Pocatello Food Truck Round Up is open from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday through September at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
Jay Hurley will perform live starting at 6 p.m. Monday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Come as you are to party with the Bowman sisters from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. They will serenade you with operatic barn-burners and some western favorites.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
It’s Trivia Tuesday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. The Loft opens at 6 p.m., and trivia starts at 7 p.m.
