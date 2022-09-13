Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
• Join Healthy City, USA, for their Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Meet at Pavilion 2 by the concessions stand at 5:30 p.m. Dogs must be on a leash.
• B&B Organizing will have its grand opening from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Hive Venue, 383 E. Chubbuck Road. Refreshments will be provided. Visit bandborganizing.com for more information.
• Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
• Idaho State University's Women's Club is hosting a free screening of "Mona Lisa Smile" at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bengal Theater at the Pond Student Union. All are welcome to attend.
• Spike Coggins will perform live starting at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday
• Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, is hosting a “Wines of Washington” wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $12 for 5 pours.
• The popular Edson Fichter Nature Talks series will be held at the outdoor amphitheater at Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello Thursdays in September from 6 to 7 p.m. This week’s topic is “Birds on the Move” by Dr. David Delehanty, ISU biological scientist. Bring a chair and come early to get a good spot.
• PV's Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Pairing with Terry at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. You will get five courses paired with five wines for $45 per person.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday.
• Live music from Almost Famous and special guest Shandi Michelle will begin at 9 p.m. Thursday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Friday
• The Summer Concert Series continues Friday with two of the most preeminent bands to come out of the post-grunge era: Lit and Hoobastank. Doors open at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre at 6 p.m., and the show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit idahoconcertseries.com.
• Bingo at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., gets started at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
• ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Friday & Saturday
• The 94th annual Spud Day will take place Friday and Saturday in Shelley. Visit idahospudday.com to view a full schedule of events.
• The 2022 Bengal Round-Up College Rodeo will take place Friday and Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center’s Upper Main/Outdoor Arena. Gates open at 5 p.m., and events will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. The rodeo will conclude Saturday with a live performance by The Heath Clark Band.
• Spud Mother will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the patio at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Hired Gun Company will perform live in the loft starting at 8 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday-Sunday
• The Lava Folk Festival will take place Friday through Sunday in Lava Hot Springs. Visit lavafolkfest.org to purchase tickets and view a schedule of events.
• "Where the Crawdads Sing" plays Friday through Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, with matinees at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. To get more info, go to www.isucinema.com/crawdads.
Friday, Saturday & Monday
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N, Main St. in Pocatello, kicks off its 2022-23 season with the play “On Golden Pond.” The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday, with an additional show at 1 p.m. Saturday. Go to oldtownactorsstudio.net to make reservations.
Saturday
• Healthy City, USA, is partnering with Gate City Young Professionals and Kind Community for their last 5K of the season on Saturday. This 5K is open to everyone. Meet at the Portneuf Wellness Complex under Pavilion 3 before 9 a.m. to register.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host their last Summer 2022 Flash Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St.
• Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue will host the second annual Critterfest adoption event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 1880 Hurley Drive in Pocatello. There will be food trucks, craft booths, raffles and more.
• ISU football plays Central Arkansas Saturday at 1 p.m. at Holt Arena, with a tailgate party beginning at 11 a.m. in the Holt Arena parking lot. Tickets range from $16 to $25 and can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com.
• Reading Time with the Queens will take place at noon Saturday in the Community Room at Marshall Public Library, 113 S Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.
• 3M Cattle Ranch near Lava Hot Springs will host a Fall Bonfire Festival from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday. There will be all sorts of family-friends activities. Admission is free. Visit pocatelloevents.com/3m for more information.
• ISU’s Cooperative Wilderness Handicapped Outdoor Group is celebrating its 41st annual Pig-Out dinner and picnic Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Lower Ross Park Pavilion. There will be live music and games for the kids. Food will be served from 4 until 7:30 p.m. Admission for adults is $10 (advance tickets) or $12 (the day of), children aged 11 and under are $5 (advance tickets) or $7 (the day of), and children aged 5 and under get in free with paying adults. For tickets, contact the Outdoor Adventure Center in the Pond Student Union at outdoor@isu.edu or by calling 208-282-3912.
• MandM Paint Parties will host paint night at 5 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $30. All supplies are provided.
• The annual Idaho Falls Bike Social will take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Gem Lake Bike Park. The family-friendly event will highlight the work on Idaho Falls’ newest bike park while getting the community to come together. The free event will include live music, food trucks, beverages for all ages, free bike rides for the kids, raffle prizes and more.
• Atomic Motor Raceway will host races again on Saturday at the raceway in Atomic City. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the races begin at 7 p.m. Visit gopocatelloraceway.com for more details.
• Classic country band Sawyer Brown, accompanied by Logan Mize, will perform on Saturday at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., weather permitting. For tickets, visit countryconcertseries.com.
• A Starry Night of Drag on the patio at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 at the door.
• Free swing dance lessons will take place in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday and Sunday
• Pocatello Pump, the oldest climbing competition in the U.S., will take place Saturday and Sunday at Ross Park. Early registration ($35) ends at 5 p.m. Thursday, but you can register for $40 the day of. Register and get more information at tinyurl.com/3ns8648j. There are top rope and lead climbing categories for all levels of abilities.
Sunday
• ISU soccer returns home to take on Gonzaga this Sunday at 1 p.m. at Davis Field.
• Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Monday
• Idaho’s Heritage Conference will take place from Sept. 19 to 22. To kick off the event, there will be a free community celebration from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Bannock County Historical Complex in Pocatello’s Upper Ross Park. Learn about the lives of the pioneers and the help and guidance they received from the indigenous peoples on the use of the land including native plants for food and medicine. There will be pioneer era music and dance, food vendors and informational booths. The Fort Hall Replica, Pocatello Junction, Bannock County Historical Museum and Zoo Idaho will all be open and free to attendees.
• The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is open every Monday from 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello, through the end of September.
• The Bannock County Rodeo Association hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Tuesday
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.