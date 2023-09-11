Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena and Barrel Racing from 5 to 10 p.m. in Arena 1 of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Club Charley’s, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Thursday-Saturday
“The Flash” plays at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Tickets are $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and children under 12, with ISU students getting in for free with a valid Bengal ID.
Friday
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Friday and Saturday
The ISU Bengal Roundup Rodeo will be at the Bannock County Event center Friday and Saturday. Events include: bull riding, roping, steer wrestling, bareback, saddle Broncs, barrel racing and more. Come support a winning and talented group of ISU student-athletes!
Friday through Sunday
September September 15-17th is Idaho State University Rugby Alumni Weekend. A meet and greet will be hosted at the First National Bar Friday night starting at 6PM. The match will be played at Bartz Field at 1PM.
Saturday
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
It’s that time of year. Come show your Bengal pride at the Idaho State University Tailgate at Holt Arena. Tacos will be served starting at 10 am September 16. All are invited.
First National Bar is having a Luau Saturday for adults ages 21+. They’ll be serving food and tropical drink specials with games, prizes and more. Don’t forget to dress for the occasion.
Come enjoy the Wagon Wheel and Portneuf Veterans Coalition Car & Bike Show in Downtown Park, Lava Hot Springs. Admission is free. Event includes live music, food, drinks and a raffle.
Sunday
Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
"Master Gardener" plays Sunday, September 17, at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU student with Bengal ID.
Monday
The Pocatello Food Truck Round Up is open from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday through September at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
The 9th Annual Kind Community Week Kickoff happens this Monday, September 18th from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Lookout Point
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
It’s Trivia Tuesday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. The Loft opens at 6 p.m., and trivia starts at 7 p.m.
The Bannock County Historical Society is hosting Arlen Walker and Lance Butters to present “The History and Legacy of Molinelli's, Idaho's Oldest Jeweler.” The event starts at 6pm in the Museum gallery at 3000 Ave. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served after the presentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.