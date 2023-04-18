Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Eli Howard and the Greater Good with the Aaron Ball Band will take the stage at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello, at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is hosting a "Rock Out" wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Wear your favorite concert T-shirt. The cost is $12 for five pours with special pricing on wine by the glass or bottle on the night of the tasting.
Next Big Thing will perform live starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W. Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck. There will be food trucks on site.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
It’s Country Night at The Office Bar & Grill, 251 E. Center St. in Pocatello, every Thursday from 7 to 11 p.m. There will be a swing dance instructor from 7 to 9 p.m. and drink specials throughout the evening.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
On Thursday, Boise-based Americana power trio Aaron Golay and The Original Sin are teaming up with Montana's exploratory bluegrass outfit Hardwood Heart for a high energy night at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello. The show starts at 8:30 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, go to isucinema.com.
ISU Theater's presentation of "The Book of Will" continues Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. William Shakespeare’s been dead for three years, but when a pirated, badly botched "Hamlet" plays on a nearby stage, his closest friends decide what they need is a book — a definitive copy of his original plays, but to make one, they’ll have to battle an unscrupulous publisher. Tickets run $5 to $15 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or by calling 208-282-3595 for more information.
Friday
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Best By Yesterday will perform live at 7 p.m. Friday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
The ISU Department of Music's spring choir concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Tickets for adults are $8, ISU faculty and staff are $6, and ISU students and pre-college-aged children are free with valid school ID. Children under 6 will not be admitted.
The Dewdroppers will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host an adult-only skate night at 10 p.m. Friday. Must be 18 or older to attend.
Friday & Saturday
The Westside Players perform “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” on Friday and Saturday. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner service from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. Dinner and show tickets are $45 and show-only tickets are $17. The Westside Players perform at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. For tickets and more information, visit westsideplayers.org.
The Old Town Actors Studio production of “Do You Turn Somersaults?” is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. What begins as a doctor patient relationship develops into a full blown romance in this charming love story set on the Baltic coast. For reservations, go to oldtownactorsstudio.net. OTAS is located at 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello.
Saturday
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
The annual spring Goodbye Hello Craft Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello.
An amateur boxing event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Roller Hockey Rink, 363 Pole Line Road in Pocatello. Weigh-ins are from 1 to 3 p.m. General admission is $15, cash or Venmo. For matches, contact Janie by texting 208-220-3711 or emailing janie@villalobos@yahoo.com.
The Guitar Man will perform live at 7 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
The Idaho State-Civic Symphony presents "Manhattan Skyline" this Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. For tickets and more information, go to idahostatetickets.com or call the Stephens Performing Arts Center box office at 208-282-3595.
There will be an Adult Prom starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello. There will be a full-service bar, a DJ to get you out on the dance floor, a king/queen/prince/princess contest and crowning, pictures and more. Don't forget your formal attire and be sure to check out the local limo services to show up in proper style. This is a 21 and older event. You can pre-purchase tickets ($15 per person or $25 per couple) at www.PocatelloEvents.com.
Sunday
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
Golden Globe nominee "She Said" will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in ISU’s Bengal Theater. When New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor publish a report that exposes sexual abuse allegations against powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, the shocking story serves as a launching pad for the #MeToo movement. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
Temple Emanuel, 306 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello, is presenting “Israel’s History through Music and Narration” as a celebration of Israeli Independence Day at 7 p.m. Tuesday. There is no charge to attend, but donations are appreciated. This event is part of Temple Emanuel’s 100-year celebration.
