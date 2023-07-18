Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
Revive @ 5 will take place every Wednesday throughout the summer from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello.
Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena and Barrel Racing from 5 to 10 p.m. in Arena 1 of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
Gracie Yates will perform live from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Oasis Sports Bar, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday
Chubbuck Market Night is held from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday until September in the Chubbuck City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a luau-themed wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Admission is $12 for five pours. Feel free to bring your own snacks or get delivery from ChubbyZ'.
Speakeasy will perform live from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Y Lounge at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. Speakeasy is a new group made up of members of Rail City Jazz and The Dewdroppers.
ISU's free Concert on the Quad series returns with Gracie Yates performing at 6 p.m. Thursday. Hailing from the heart of Kentucky, Gracie's music is a fusion of country, rock 'n' roll and folk. All are welcome to attend.
Mel Soul will perform live from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Off The Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Muzzie Braun, featuring Shawn Barnby, will perform live starting at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello. There will be a $10 cover, which includes a drink.
Friday
Heartland Film Festival winner "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" plays at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
The Idaho Falls Zoo, 2725 Carnival Way, will host Wines in the Wild from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Must be 21 or older. Enjoy unlimited access to wine tasting, live music from the Jazz House Big Band and visits from ambassador animals. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/4p88nrhv.
3 Doors Down and Candlebox will perform at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall on Friday. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets run from $39 to $150. For more information, visit shobangaming.com/event/3-doors-down-candlebox.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a pirates theme night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Wear your best pirate costume and get $1 off admission.
The Sok Puppettes will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
This week’s Chubbuck Movies in the Park features “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” sponsored by Citizens Community Bank, at dusk Friday at Stuart Park, 5161 Stuart Ave. Attendees are asked to come early and bring their own chairs and/or blankets. In case of inclement weather, movies will be rescheduled for the following Saturday at dusk. Admission is free.
Friday & Saturday
Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host their Summer 2023 Used Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Hardcover and paperback books along with specialty items will be available for sale inside the library. For more information, contact the library at 208-232-1263.
The Westside Players will perform “DeathTrap,” a thriller by Ira Levin on Friday and Saturday. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner service from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. Dinner and show tickets are $45 and show-only tickets are $17. The Westside Players perform at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. For tickets and more information, visit westsideplayers.org.
The Monster Truck Grand Nationals & Thrill Show returns to the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello this weekend. There will be shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Visit nolimitsmonstertrucks.com/pocatello for tickets and more information.
Saturday
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
The Pocatello Car Club Car Show and Cruise will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Pocatello. The car show before the cruise at parking lots 3 and 4 at Fremont Street and Union Pacific Avenue. There will be food, vendors, kids raffle and activities, and DJ music. At 7 p.m., the cars take it to the streets to cruise The Main.
The Human Rights Collective is hosting a potluck for families who live and deal with autism at 6 p.m. Saturday. Founder Michael Strickland will share his experiences and tips as both an educator and an autistic adult. Meet in ISU’s Frazier Hall, Room 320. Read more at www.autism.direct.
Zoo Idaho in Pocatello will host its annual Roar & Pour wine walk from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the zoo. Must be 21 or older. They will have 10 stations set up around the zoo with two different wines at each station. Live music by Shawn Barnby and food by The Yellowstone Restaurant. Tickets, which are $25 to $30 and can be purchased at events.humanitix.com/roar-and-pour-wine-walk, include a souvenir wine glass, wine tasting and entrance into Zoo Idaho.
Country music star Billy Currington will perform live at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets run from $41.50 to $71.50 and can be purchased at mountainamericacenter.com/billy-currington.
Shandi Michelle will perform live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello.
Soul Full of Blues will perform live from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Healthy City, USA, presents Movies at the Port on Saturday at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, featuring “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (rated PG). Admission is free. Bring blankets or chairs to sit on the lawn and enjoy a movie with the whole family. Gates open at 8 p.m. Movies begin after sundown.
The Dewdroppers will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Sunday
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
The Pocatello Municipal Band will present the fifth concert of the 2023 season of Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Guy Gate’s Memorial Band Shell at Ross Park.
Monday
The oldest consecutive rodeo in Idaho, the Bancroft Pioneer Day Rodeo, is set to take place on Monday. The rodeo — which takes place in the small Caribou County town of Bancroft — includes several different events and will be held at the Bancroft Rodeo Grounds. For more information, visit facebook.com/BancroftPioneerDays.
The Pocatello Food Truck Round Up is open from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday through September at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
It’s Trivia Tuesday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. The Loft opens at 6 p.m., and trivia starts at 7 p.m.
