Wednesday
Revive @ 5 will take place every Wednesday throughout the summer from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello.
Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena and Barrel Racing from 5 to 10 p.m. in Arena 1 of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Perfect Chaos will perform live at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Wednesday-Saturday
Idaho's oldest rodeo, the War Bonnet Round Up, returns this week at Sandy Downs near Idaho Falls. This year’s rodeo will kick off on Wednesday with a free event from 5 to 7 p.m. The full rodeo will be held Thursday through Saturday. Parking and gates open at 4:30 p.m., with the kid's rodeo beginning at 5:45 p.m., the PRCA rodeo beginning at 7 p.m. and the event ending around 10 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/3uvsxecd for more information and to buy tickets.
Thursday
The Pocatello Fire Department will bring “Cool Rain” to Raymond Park in Pocatello from noon to 12:30 p.m. Thursday. During the event, firefighters station an engine near the park and turn the hoses on, giving park-goers a chance to cool off in the simulated rain. Firefighters will also be on hand to talk to children about smoke alarms, home-escape planning and more.
Chubbuck Market Night is held from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday until September in the Chubbuck City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave.
Music in the Park presents the Aaron Ball Band at 6 p.m. Thursday at American Falls City Park. Food vendors will be Alpha Dawgs, Komfort BBQ and Tacos El Guero. Bring a blanket or a chair, your family, friends, and neighbors to this free concert.
Speakeasy will perform live from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Y Lounge at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. Speakeasy is a new group made up of members of Rail City Jazz and The Dewdroppers.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
North Fork Crossing will perform live at 9 p.m. Thursday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday-Saturday
The annual Bear Lake Raspberry Days will be held in Garden City, Utah, Thursday through Saturday. There will be a craft fair, golf tournament, parade, kids games, pie-eating contest, family-friendly concerts, rodeos, 5K fun run, boat light parade and fireworks. View a schedule of events at gardencityut.us/raspberrydays
Friday
Cannes Film Festival-winning movie “Broker” plays at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, go to isucinema.com/broker.
The August First Friday Art Walk will take place in locations throughout downtown Pocatello from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Enjoy art, music, food, fashion as you stroll from location to location.
The 11th annual Splish & Splash fundraiser for Aid For Friends homeless shelter will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Ross Park Aquatic Center. Meet at the pavilion west of the swimming pool for a barbecue catered by Del Monte Meats, music from a live DJ, exclusive use of the pool and beach balls to play with. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 2 to 17 (under 2 are free).
Chubbuck United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road, will host its annual Garden Party at 6 p.m. Friday. This year's Italian theme will feature beloved favorites such as lasagne and biscotti, along with drawings for gift baskets. Special musical entertainment will be presented by Roy McKee. The public is invited to attend this free evening of food, music and fellowship. For more information, call Jamie at 208-904-0398 or Karen at 208-237-1474.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host Tik Tok Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Dress up as your favorite TikTok celebrity and get $1 off admission. Enjoy special food and drinks and get ready to re-enact your favorite TikTok videos.
This week’s Chubbuck Movies in the Park features “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” sponsored by Gateway Transitional Care Center, at dusk Friday at Stuart Park, 5161 Stuart Ave. Attendees are asked to come early and bring their own chairs and/or blankets. In case of inclement weather, movies will be rescheduled for the following Saturday at dusk. Admission is free.
Soul Full of Blues will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Tiffany Twisted will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
The Westside Players will perform “DeathTrap,” a thriller by Ira Levin on Friday and Saturday. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner service from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. Dinner and show tickets are $45 and show-only tickets are $17. The Westside Players perform at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. For tickets and more information, visit westsideplayers.org.
The Power County Bump N' Rub, 4 Cylinder Car Race will return to the county fairgrounds at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The point of the race is to not only be the first car to complete the number of required laps, but to do so by any means necessary. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens (65-plus) and children ages 4 to 10, free for children 3 and under. Cash only.
Friday, Saturday & Monday
The Old Town Actors Studio production of “True West,” a drama of Cain-and-Abel family dynamics and stunted masculinity, is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday. For reservations, go to oldtownactorsstudio.net. OTAS is located at 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello.
Saturday
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
Ammon Days will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at McCowin Park in McCammon. Visit ammondays.cityofammon.us for more information.
Grace Lutheran Church will host the annual Back 2 School giveaway event starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello. They will be giving away backpacks and school supplies to students in our community along with food boxes, books, and coats while supplies last. Students must be present to receive items.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host ’80s Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Come dressed up in your best ’80s apparel and get $1 off admission.
REO Speedwagon will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.
Sherrod Parkhouse will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St.
The Guitar Man will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Sunday
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Monday
The Pocatello Food Truck Round Up is open from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday through September at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
Monday-Aug. 12
The Bannock County Fair will be held at the fairgrounds in Downey from Monday through Aug. 12. Visit Bannock County Fair/Rodeo on Facebook for more information.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
It’s Trivia Tuesday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. The Loft opens at 6 p.m., and trivia starts at 7 p.m.
