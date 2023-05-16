Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
Gate City Young Professionals will host Destination Downtown: Scavenger Hunt on Wednesday. Meet at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello, at 6 p.m. The hunt will begin at 6:30 p.m. Come down, form a team, grab your list and get going.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday
Oscar nominee "Living" plays at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Bill Nighy earned a best actor nomination for his role in this story of an ordinary man, stifled by many years of an oppressive office routine, who at the 11th hour makes a supreme effort to figure out what it means to truly live. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more info, go to isucinema.com/living.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host Star Wars Dress Up Wine Tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Dress up as your favorite “Star Wars” character or wear your favorite “Star Wars” T-shirt. The cost is $12 for five pours.
The Pocatello Car Club hosts its first Thursday Night Cruise from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Cars will be “cruising” down Main Street from Benton Street to Gould Street. They will be revving their engines at the Center Street Underpass and parking for a bit to show off their rides. For more information and to view the cruise map, visit Pocatello Car Club Thursday Night Cruise on Facebook.
The Eastern Idaho Jazz Society is starting a monthly Jazz Jam on the third Thursday of each month at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello. This month’s event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Bring your instrument and participate.
It’s Country Night at The Office Bar & Grill, 251 E. Center St. in Pocatello, every Thursday from 7 to 11 p.m. There will be a swing dance instructor from 7 to 9 p.m. and drink specials throughout the evening.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Friday
Science Trek 2023 is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Idaho Museum of Natural History. This event is for third- to fifth-grade students to get a hands-on look at how science works in the world, demystifying science and showing that anyone can become a scientist. Cost is $45, and people can get more information and register via isu.edu/calendar on the May 19 schedule.
Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will welcome "Jazz on a Stick" from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Guns and Hoses Chili Cookoff and Dessert Auction will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello. Firefighters and police officers face off in an epic chili cookoff to benefit the 6th Judicial District CASA program. Bring money to tip your favorite chefs. You can also bid on desserts from local bakers during the dessert auction, and donate money for a chance to win a mystery bottle of wine during the wine pull. Cost is $20 per person or $150 for a table of eight. Call 208-232-2272 or email Connie at connie.flatten@casa6id.org to purchase your tickets.
Riley Green will perform live Friday at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets run from $25 to $75 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/mr42zhxn. The show will go on, rain or shine. There is a new clear bag policy for 2023.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Clydesdale Bar & Lounge Pocatello, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host a dad joke contest starting at 7 p.m. Friday. There will be a bracket, and the first to laugh loses. Last person standing wins a big prize.
The Kyd-J Band will perform live beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
Almost Famous will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
The Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council is hosting its annual Environmental Awareness 5k event at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Lower Ross Park. This event is free. Snacks and a free, reusable water bottle will be given out to all runners while supplies last. Register online at pocatello.seamlessdocs.com/f/MOmyac5krun by Wednesday, and same-day registration is also available from 8 to 8:30 a.m.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Through the month of May, the market will be located in front of the Marshall Public Library on South Garfield Avenue.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
The American Falls Family Birding Festival is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. May 20 at the American Falls District Library, 308 Roosevelt St. in American Falls. Friends and family are welcome to attend a day of learning about birds in the community.
Join the Region 6 Behavioral Health Board and Children’s Mental Sub-Committee for the third annual Family Wellness Wiggle, a free event to run, walk, ride, float or “wiggle” in whatever way helps your wellness. This event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex Pavilion No. 2 and is for all abilities and ages. There will be a variety of friendly, movement-based competitions, including: a low-key race around the complex, hula hoop and headstand contests and other activities. Register at surveymonkey.com/r/R6CMHWellnessWiggle2023.
The Popcorn Shop and More, 421 E. Oak St. in Pocatello, will host a 20th Birthday Bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Twenty percent off most items. Lemon Smashers, Hares & Hatters Bookshop and more will be joining.
The Bannock Humane Society will host a pet food drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Pocatello Grocery Outlet, 1732 Hurley Drive, Pocatello. They are in dire need of cat and dog food, and any donations are greatly appreciated.
The Fort Hall Replica is turning 60, and there will be a party starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. There will be Fort Hall history presentations, book authors, mountain men, blacksmith, games, handcarts, horse rides, food and music from the Old Time Fiddlers and Haywire Ranch String Band. A full schedule of the day’s events can be found at bchm-id.org. Period clothing (1830s-1860s) is encouraged but not required. For more information call 208-233-0434, or email bancohismus@gmail.com. The replica is at 3002 Avenue of the Chiefs at Upper Ross Park in Pocatello.
Reading Time with the Queens, with the theme “Space Rocks!,” will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Temple Emanuel, 306 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host “Beer for Bears,” a fundraiser for Zoo Idaho, from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday with Soul Full of Blues performing beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The Guitar Man will perform live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello.
Saturday & Sunday
Pocatello Downs horse races return to the Bannock County Event Center on Saturday and Sunday. Post time is at 1 p.m., and the gates open 30 minutes before post time. Admission is $5 and kids 12 and under get in free. On Saturday, there will be stick horse racing for the kids. Sunday is Kid’s Day.
Sunday
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Monday
The Pocatello Food Truck Round Up is open from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday through September. Through the month of May, the trucks will be located in front of the Marshall Public Library.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
