WednesdayRevive @ 5 will take place every Wednesday throughout the summer from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello.
Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena and Barrel Racing from 5 to 10 p.m. in Arena 1 of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Pop Rox will perform live starting at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
ThursdayChubbuck Market Night is held from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday until September in the Chubbuck City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave.
Speakeasy will perform live from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Y Lounge at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. Speakeasy is a new group made up of members of Rail City Jazz and The Dewdroppers.
Hired Gun Co. headlines the free Concert on the Idaho State University Quad this Thursday at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Club Charley’s, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Walk Like Kings will perform live starting at 9 p.m. Thursday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
FridayPocatello Downs is back with more horse racing at the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstands on Friday. Post time is 4 p.m. and gates open at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, and children 12 and under get in free.
The July First Friday Art Walk will take place in locations throughout downtown Pocatello from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Enjoy art, music, food, fashion as you stroll from location to location.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Harrison Ford theme night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. To celebrate the new Indiana Jones movie, come dressed up as Harrison Ford in your favorite role of his. Dress up and get $1 off admission.
Carolee Beck will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday & SaturdayMarsh Valley Pioneer Days Rodeo will take place at the McCammon Rodeo Arena on Friday and Saturday. The rodeo begins at 7 p.m. each night, but there are other events taking place Saturday, including breakfast and a parade. Visit facebook.com/mvpioneerdaysrodeo for more information.
SaturdayThe Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
The Guitar Man will perform live from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello.
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a ’90s theme night from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Come dressed up and get $1 off admission. Enjoy specialty drinks and music. Don’t forget the butterfly clips, baggy pants and glitter.
Healthy City, USA, presents Movies at the Port — “Dirty Dancing” (rated PG-13) on Saturday. Admission is free. Bring blankets or chairs to sit on the lawn and enjoy a movie with the whole family. Gates open at 8 p.m. Movies begin after sundown, weather permitting.
Tiffany Twisted will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Jeff Crosby will perform live starting at 9 p.m. Saturday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello. There will be a $10 cover.
SundayGoody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
The Pocatello Municipal Band will present the third concert of the 2023 season of Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Guy Gate’s Memorial Band Shell at Ross Park.
MondayThe Pocatello Food Truck Round Up is open from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday through September at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
TuesdayThe Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
