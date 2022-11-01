Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Thursday
The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours will be hosted by Lookout Credit Union, inside the Omni Building at 275 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, from 5 to 7 p.m. thursday.
Dr. Jeb Schenk will talk about his "Pow Wow Dancers of the Wind River" exhibition at the Idaho Museum of Natural History on ISU’s campus at 6 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free. All are welcome to attend.
Business Women of Pocatello will host the annual Mix n' Mingle from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Cole Nissan Kia, 1900 Flandro Drive in Pocatello. This year’s theme is Hollywood. There will be food, drinks, raffle prizes, a silent auction, dancing and more. Purchase tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/439308101357.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Thursday & Friday
"Bullet Train" will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is an unlucky assassin who's determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs has gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans as his latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe on the world's fastest train. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
The November First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in Historic Downtown Pocatello, featuring art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants.
Flowers By LD, 715 N. Main St., will be hosting their annual Holiday Open House on Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. The shop is full of amazing Christmas decorating ideas, fresh beautiful flowers and sweet treats.
ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Hired Gun will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
The annual Pocatello Ski Swap will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck. Enter through the east entrance to the old Herbergers building. If you are interested in selling equipment, curbside check-in is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
Old Town Actor’s Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello, presents “Knock ‘Em Dead: A Spooktacular Comedy Variety Show” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are on sale at oldtownactorsstudio.net. Opening weekend is discounted. Rated PG-13.
Saturday
The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St.
Idaho’s Antique Row will be hosting their Fall Poker Run on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The best hand of the day will win a $100 gift certificate. Be sure to visit these participating locations: Cottonwood Junction at 141 N. Main St., Main Street Mercantile & Antiques at 134 N. Main St., Poky Dot Boutique at 141 N. Main St., Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles at 135 N. Main St., and Mantiques at 141 N. Main St.
Central Christian Church, 918 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a fall festival from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. There will be food, prizes and fun! Even though it’s a week late, you may come dressed in a non scary costume.
Accomplished ISU dance instructor Lori Head will provide swing dance lessons from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. There will be a mix of country swing, two-step and other swing dance styles intermixed with line dance lessons. From 10 p.m. to midnight there will be a fun mix of country/rock music to practice the dance steps. There is a $5 cover charge, but you get $5 off your first order of $10 or more.
Sunday
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
Acclaimed documentary "US Kids" will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater. After a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School claims 17 lives, a number of students rally themselves around the tragedy as an opportunity to speak out against the national gun violence epidemic and momentum builds as youth from around the world begin to speak up amidst a worldwide rally against gun violence. Admission is free. Donations are appreciated, but not required.
Rock band Saving Abel will perform live at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Gem, 216 First St. in Idaho Falls. Purchase tickets at TheGemVenue.com.
