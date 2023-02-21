Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello, will host its February Wine Tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Bring your own snacks.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Idaho State University's College of Business will host a free movie night at ISU’s Bengal Theater on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with "Miracle," the story of USA hockey's upset of the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics. All are welcome to attend, and there will be discussion following the show.
Thursday
"Making Black History Today: A Conversation with Senator Cherie Buckner-Webb and Phillip Thompson" will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in the South Fork Salmon River Suite upstairs at ISU’s Pond Student Union. Thompson is the director of the Black History Museum of Idaho and will join former Idaho state Sen. Buckner-Webb in a presentation followed by a Q&A. All are welcome to attend.
The Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen will be hosting its annual dinner and auction from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. A western dinner will be provided by the Chapter. Live music to be provided by Roy McKee. All members and friends are invited to join the fun. Both silent and live auctions will be held to benefit the chapter’s work in promoting trail riding, trail maintenance/clearing, leading monthly trail rides and providing horsemanship education.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Thursday-Saturday
"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" will play at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
Spud Mother will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host TV’s best theme night from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. Come dressed as your favorite character from your favorite TV show (T-shirts count, too) to get a $1 off admission.
Comedian Brian Regan is coming to the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Friday. Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling Brian, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calling him, “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.” Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Find tickets at mountainamericacenter.com/brian-regan.
Friday & Saturday
The Westside Players will open their 2023 season with the musical mystery “A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder,” showing Friday and Saturday. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner service from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. Dinner and show tickets are $45 and show-only tickets are $17. The Westside Players perform at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. For tickets and more information, visit westsideplayers.org.
Saturday
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
The annual Nepalese Night dinner returns to ISU on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Pond Student Union Ballroom. The event will feature the food, culture and traditions of Nepal, with entertainment, raffle and more. Advanced tickets run $10 for ISU students, or $15 for others, while at the door they will run $17 while supplies last. Advance tickets can be purchased at the campus connection desk in the Pond Student Union from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Accomplished ISU dance instructor Lori Head will provide swing dance lessons from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. There is a $5 cover charge that can be used as a discount if you spend at least $10 on food/beverages. Open to all ages.
Sherrod Parkhouse will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
Sunday
Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host bottomless mimosa brunch with ChubbyZ' from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
Golden Globe nominee "The Menu" plays at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Monday
The Art of Hoppiness will host Paint Night starting at 6 p.m. Monday at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Tickets are $30 per painter and can be purchased at theartofhoppiness.com/currentclasses.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
Zoo Idaho will host Science Night trivia at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Test your science knowledge while also participating in an engineering challenge. Prizes will be awarded to the Trivia Winner, Challenge Winner and for the Best Team Name. Cost is $15 per team (up to six people). February's theme is animal physiology and wildlife biology, with some quantum physics.
To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.