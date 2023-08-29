Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
The End of Summer Bash, a fundraising event for the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chiefs, will feature The Kyd-J Band live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello. There will be food available from The Corn Dog Company, Star Route Brewery and Angel’s Tacos.
Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello, will host its August Wine Tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Come sample some fun summer wines and don't forget your snacks.
Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena and Barrel Racing from 5 to 10 p.m. in Arena 1 of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Spike Coggins will perform live starting at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday
Speakeasy will perform live from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Y Lounge at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. Speakeasy is a new group made up of members of Rail City Jazz and The Dewdroppers.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Shawn Barnby and Walk Like Kings will perform live starting at 9 p.m. Thursday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday-Saturday
“The Flash” plays at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Tickets are $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and children under 12, with ISU students getting in for free with a valid Bengal ID.
Friday
The September First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, featuring art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown Pocatello shops and restaurants. Admission is free. This month’s event guide will be available at historicdowntownpocatello.com on Thursday.
The Metaphysical Market will be open on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello. Come get a reading or some energy healing work, grab some delicious food and experience the magic of the Metaphysical Market.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Tiffany Twisted will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday-Monday
Spend your Labor Day weekend with Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. as they host their annual Freedom Rope ‘n Run Friday through Monday. Events will run all weekend in the Bannock County Event Center’s Indoor Arena and Arenas 1, 2 and 3. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Friday-Sept. 9
The Eastern Idaho State Fair is set to return this weekend to the fairgrounds in Blackfoot with all of the traditional fun and fare, plus a fuller-than-ever schedule of grounds entertainment and hundreds of vendors. The more than 120-year-old fair will run from Friday through Sept. 9, beginning at 10 a.m. this Friday, and going from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until Sept. 9. Visit funatthefair.com for more information, including a schedule of events.
Saturday
The annual Pocatello Marathon is set for Saturday. Visit pocatellomarathon.com for more information.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
The Guitar Man will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Sunday
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Monday
The Pocatello Food Truck Round Up is open from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday through September at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
Oh Matt Gomez will perform live starting at 6 p.m. Monday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
It’s Trivia Tuesday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. The Loft opens at 6 p.m., and trivia starts at 7 p.m.
