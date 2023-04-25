Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
The Idaho Falls Zoo will open for the season on Wednesday. It will be open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello, will host its April Wine Tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Youth Orchestra Spring Concert will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.
Thursday
It’s Country Night at The Office Bar & Grill, 251 E. Center St. in Pocatello, every Thursday from 7 to 11 p.m. There will be a swing dance instructor from 7 to 9 p.m. and drink specials throughout the evening.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Thursday-Saturday
The movie "Cocaine Bear" plays at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. For more information, go to isucinema.com.
Friday
The Idaho Museum of Natural History on ISU’s campus will host “After School at the Museum” from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday. This free event will have hands-on activities to engage elementary and middle school children in the four fields of anthropology.
Dude's Public Market, 240 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a mocktail class from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Friday. To register, email Katie at khickock@uidaho.edu or call 208-236-7307. The cost is $15.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Portneuf Chamber Music Concert is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Old Firehouse at 210 N. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello.
Perfect Chaos will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
SpudMother will perform live from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello. The show is family friendly and there is no cover.
Friday & Saturday
The Westside Players perform “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” on Friday and Saturday. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner service from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. Dinner and show tickets are $45 and show-only tickets are $17. The Westside Players perform at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. For tickets and more information, visit westsideplayers.org.
Friday, Saturday & Monday
The Old Town Actors Studio production of “Do You Turn Somersaults?” is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday. What begins as a doctor patient relationship develops into a full blown romance in this charming love story set on the Baltic coast. For reservations, go to oldtownactorsstudio.net. OTAS is located at 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello.
Saturday
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
Local organizations are hosting The Fairytale Feast from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center. Tickets are $15 and include all of the games, meet and greet the Fairytale Friends (including Snow White, Rapunzel, Maverick Moose Dance break time, and the animals from SRD's Petting Zoo), storytime with the princesses, balloons twisted by a princess and lunch with the characters. Purchase tickets at pocatelloevents.com.
“Leap into Life! A Community Information Fair” will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. This event is all about getting out and being involved in all that this community has to offer. They will have clubs to join and experts to talk about them. Clubs from gardening to Girl Scouts. They will also have information about 4-H, local sports leagues, dance studios, etc. Information will be available as well as people to talk to about local music groups, bands and schools. Admission is free.
Matt Dusk Sings Sinatra will conclude ISU's Season of Note series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. With new arrangements by Grammy Award winning arrangers Pat Williams and Sammy Nestico, Dusk transports you back in time to one of music’s most elegant eras. Tickets run $26 to $30 and can be purchased online at idahostatetickets.com or by calling 282-3595 for more information.
Accomplished ISU dance instructor Lori Head will provide swing dance lessons from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. There is a $5 cover charge that can be used as a discount if you spend at least $10 on food/beverages. Open to all ages.
Sunday
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is hosting Bottomless Mimosas Brunch with ChubbyZ from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Famous ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will perform live at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. Tickets, which can be purchased at mountainamericacenter.com/jeff-dunham, start at $60.
Oscar nominee "Living" will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. April 30 in ISU’s Bengal Theater. Bill Nighy earned a Best Actor nomination for his role as a stodgy man overwhelmed at work and lonely at home, but when he realizes his time is short, he decides to figure out what it means to truly live life. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/living.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
