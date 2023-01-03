Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
Avy Savvy Night will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls. This is an evening of avalanche awareness, safety and education. There will be presentations from the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, a premiere viewing of the “To The Hills and Back” feature film from the Utah Avalanche Center, and the Lesley Martin story. Plus, they will auction off a Rob Kincaid Snowmobile. Admission is free.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Friday
The January First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in Historic Downtown Pocatello, featuring art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Folk musician Shawn Barnby will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in the loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello, will host Multilingual Family Storytime from 10:15 to 11:15 Saturday. Each month will feature a speaker of another language sharing stories from around the world. Everyone is welcome. This month’s theme is Chinese New Year.
One-man band Robert Gregg will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Sunday
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
Venice Film Festival winner “Don’t Worry Darling” will show at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello, will host STEAM Night from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. STEAM Night gives kids an opportunity to explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics! The idea of STEAM is to inspire inquiry and curiosity. This month’s theme is electricity.
To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.