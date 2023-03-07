Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Pop Rox will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Thursday & Friday
“Europe at a Crossroads: The Frank Church Symposium 2023” will be held Thursday and Friday in the ISU Rendezvous building’s ABC suites on the first floor. The featured speaker is Marek Magierowski, the Polish ambassador to the United States. For a complete schedule of events, go to isu.edu/frankchurchsymposium.
Thursday-Saturday
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” Whitney Houston’s story, will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
"Sorrow And Joy — Songs Of Ukraine, Russia, And Poland" is a presentation of songs in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish, featuring baritone Ben Flanders and pianist Natalia Lauk as part of the 2023 Frank Church Symposium 2023. This event, which will take place at 2 p.m. Friday in Frazier Hall on the ISU campus, aims to provide a cultural, historical and humanistic dimension to the conversation around the war in Ukraine and its ongoing human impacts on the people of Ukraine, Russia, Europe and the world.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Comedian Ryan Hamilton will perform at Brigham Young University-Idaho at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The show will take place in the BYU-Idaho Center, 50 W. Viking St. in Rexburg. Tickets are $30 for the general public and $15 for students and can be purchased online at www.byui.edu/ticket-office.
Perfect Chaos will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Hired Gun Co. will perform live starting at 9 p.m. Friday at Rumor's Pub, 2227 Garrett Way in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
All Star Monster Trucks are coming to the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls with three shows this weekend: at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, head to mountainamericacenter.com/monster-trucks.
Friday, Saturday & Monday
The Old Town Actors Studio production of “Lost in Yonkers” is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday. Those seeking a night of Neil Simon’s comedy with a side of drama are in for a treat. For reservations, go to oldtownactorsstudio.net. OTAS is located at 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello.
Saturday
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
SRD's Kids Spring Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center, Building B, in Pocatello. This free event will feature crafts, contents, hay rides, a petting zoo and much more. Visit pocatelloevents.com for a full schedule of activities.
Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello, will host Multilingual Family Storytime from 10:15 to 11:15 Saturday. Each month will feature a speaker of another language sharing stories from around the world in order to better appreciate our differences while also finding our commonalities. Everyone is welcome. This month features Filipino/Tagalog.
The 12th annual Gate City Brewfest takes place this Saturday in Historic Downtown Pocatello. From 1 to 6 p.m., brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, breweries, pubs and bars throughout downtown. Tickets include unlimited pours, trolley transportation between areas of Downtown, an event map, live music and entertainment in select locations. Tickets are $30 in advance and will be available at www.gatecitybrewfest.com until 5 p.m. Friday. Tickets at the door on Saturday will be $35 and will be available beginning at noon at the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, 326 S. Main St., at Center Street Clubhouse, 542 E. Center St., at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., and at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St.
Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host the annual Princess and Pancakes Tea Party from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Listen to a story, play a game, share tea and pancakes with Snow White and Belle. Rapunzel will paint your face and sing a song. Admission is $10 per person, and everyone must pay, including adults. Limited spots available so register early at soulscapeyogastudio.com.
Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello, will host a Brewfest After-Party from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. There will be live music by Lenete Neifert.
ISU faculty will present a strings recital at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. General admission is $10 for the public, $7 for ISU faculty and staff, and free for pre-college students and ISU students with valid school ID. Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted into concerts. Tickets can be purchased by calling 208-282-3595 or on the night of the event at the Stephens Center box office.
Soul Full of Blues will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Sunday
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
Best Picture Oscar nominee “Women Talking” plays at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley star in this acclaimed story based on true events where the women of an isolated religious colony must decide how to respond to the sexual violence from several males in the community. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Monday
The Black Rock Gold Prospectors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6 p.m. For more information, text 208-244-2633.
Steps to Serenity Al-Anon Family Group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck.
The United States Navy Band is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Doors and seating begin at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are free but reservations are recommended. You can secure up to six per family by picking them in person at the Stephens Center during office hours or by calling 208-282-3595 and reserving your spot.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
