Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
The ISU dance team is having its annual nationals farewell concert at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Gym. The Bengal Dancers will debut their routines at the concert andvarious guest groups will be performing. Tickets are $8 per person.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is hosting a "Bring on Spring" Wine Tasting on from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The cost is $12 for five pours. Bring your own snacks or get delivery from ChubbyZ'.
This year’s Distinguished Young Women of Pocatello/Chubbuck program finals will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center's Jensen Grand Concert Hall in Pocatello. The theme is “Come Fly With Me." Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the door beginning at 5:45 p.m.
The status of bird diversity and abundance at three Southeast Idaho birding hotspots will be the focus of a presentation by Austin Young at the Portneuf Valley Audubon Society’s meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Marshall Public Library Community Room, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Best By Yesterday will perform live starting at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday-Saturday
Tom Hanks stars in “A Man Called Otto” playing at ISU’s Bengal Theater at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
Magic Rock City, located in Chubbuck’s Pine Ridge Mall, will hold a one-year anniversary celebration from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. They will have special deals, giveaways and free tumbled green aventurines.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., will host a St. Patrick's Day party on Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight. Specials on Guinness and Shamrock Slushies all night long.
Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello will host a St. Patty's Day Party starting at 5 p.m. Friday. They will have drink specials, free glass mugs with featured Baileys Shamrockslide drink and live music.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Party with corned beef dinner and traditional Irish music by Orla O’Connor from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.
ISU’s Season of Note series presents the Taikoproject at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Having performed and recorded with Stevie Wonder, Usher, Alicia Keys and more, these taiko drummers' full-length concert program “BENZAITEN” is inspired by the Japanese goddess of wisdom, beauty and dance. For tickets and more information, go to idahostatetickets.com.
First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a St. Patrick's Day Party starting at 8 p.m. Friday.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host a St. Patty's Day Party with Hired Gun Co. performing from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host an adult-only skate night starting at 10 p.m. Friday. Must be 18 or older to attend.
Friday & Saturday
Main Street Mercantile and Antiques, 134 N. Main St., is having a St. Patrick’s Day Spring Kick Off Sale and Celebration on Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are offering a 10 percent discount on items. There will be light refreshments for customers.
The Chrome in the Dome car show returns to Holt Arena on Friday and Saturday featuring a car corral, food vendors and more. Admission is $10, which gets attendees in both days, while children under 12 get in free. The show will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to chromeinthedome.com.
The Old Town Actors Studio production of “Lost in Yonkers” is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Those seeking a night of Neil Simon’s comedy with a side of drama are in for a treat. For reservations, go to oldtownactorsstudio.net. OTAS is located at 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello.
Saturday
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Union Pacific Railroad brick building 59 south of the UPRR depot and just north of the Benton Overpass. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.
Reading Time with the Queens will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Temple Emanuel, 306 N 18th Ave. in Pocatello. The theme is “Sew What?”
Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom will host its annual Monster Dummy Jump starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. Dummies mounted on skis or snowboards will cruise down the hill and launch from a massive jump, with points awarded to entries for big air, style, staying on course, staying intact and proximity to a landing target. The entrance fee is $20 per dummy. Prizes will be awarded.
Tough Guy Lanes, 403 E. Lewis St. in Pocatello, will host a St. Patrick’s Day Monte Carlo event at 7 p.m. Saturday. Win money while you have fun bowling! Three side pots of $200-plus. Dress up for the festivities and receive $50 for best dressed. Must be 18 or older to bowl. Open to the public. Cost is $17 per person.
Double Shot Duo will perform live in the Loft from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Hired Gun Co. will perform starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
Sunday
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Monday
Steps to Serenity Al-Anon Family Group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby and the Portneuf Resource Council present the next film screening in their ongoing Climate Action Film Series. The film shown will be “2040.” A no-host dinner begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Sand Trap, 2770 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. The screening starts at 7 p.m. There will be a Q&A with a discussion after the film. A complimentary adult beverage will be provided to all participants, complements of The Sand Trap.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
