Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
The Pocatello Fire Department will bring “Cool Rain” to Caldwell Park in Pocatello from noon to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. During the event, firefighters station an engine near the park and turn the hoses on, giving park-goers a chance to cool off in the simulated rain. Firefighters will also be on hand to talk to children about smoke alarms, home-escape planning, and more.
Revive @ 5 will take place every Wednesday throughout the summer from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello. KYD-J is live on stage this week.
Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, will host its June Wine Tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena and Barrel Racing from 5 to 10 p.m. in Arena 1 of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Goody's, 915 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host a meet-and-greet with the ISU men’s basketball team at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Local band Bantam String Benders will perform with Water Tower, a Los Angeles based indie-folk/bluegrass band, starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday
The Bannock County Extension will host a Food Explorers class from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. Explore foods, flavors, spices, and textures with a registered dietitian. Kiddos will learn to use descriptive words and gain curiosity to try new foods. Each lesson is paired with art or physical activity. The class is free and is intended for 5- to 12-year-olds.
Chubbuck Market Night is held from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday until September in the Chubbuck City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave.
Speakeasy will perform live from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Y Lounge at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. Speakeasy is a new group made up of members of Rail City Jazz and The Dewdroppers.
Summer Bloom will perform during Music in the Park from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at American Falls City Park. The opening act will be the AF Dance studio. Food will be served by Grandma’s Pantry and Komfort BBQ.
Brett Wiscons headlines the free Concert on the Idaho State University Quad this Thursday at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Thursday-Saturday
Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company and Rolling T Lazy S will host their annual “Freedom Rope n Run.” Starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, barrel racing, team roping and more will take over the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arenas. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Friday
Oscar-nominated musical "Cyrano" will be shown at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Friday at ISU’s the Bengal Theater. Admission is free for everyone.
The family of Bill Davidson is hosting their annual Bill Davidson Memorial BBQ and fundraiser for Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at 353 Washington Ave. in Pocatello. Food and beverage will be provided through the generosity of the family.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host Taylor Swift Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Didn’t get tickets to the Era’s tour? Come dressed up as if you were on your way to a Taylor Swift concert! Dress up (T-shirts count, too) and get $1 off admission.
The Layne Bowen Band will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
The First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will host Pride Karaoke starting at 9 p.m. Friday. Be bright and eccentric or wear all colors of the rainbow, show your pride and come sing your heart out.
Friday & Saturday
Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello, will be celebrating its fifth anniversary on Friday and Saturday. They will have new anniversary beer releases, live music on the patio starting at 6 p.m. both days. Special edition three-year pint glasses go on sale Friday at 3 p.m.
The Old Town Actors Studio production of “As You Like It,” a Shakespeare comedy, is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For reservations, go to oldtownactorsstudio.net. OTAS is located at 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello.
Friday-Sunday
The 17th annual Malad Valley Welsh Festival is set for June 30 to July 2 at various locations in Malad. It will feature presentations by author Dean Hughes, Celtic music, poetry readings, wagon rides to historic sites, displays about pioneer families, photographic journey through Wales, kids' activities, tours of historic Presbyterian Church, craft and food booths, including Welsh Country Store and A Taste of Wales. Visit www.welshfestival.com to see a full schedule of events.
Saturday
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
Diamond P GrassRoots Bison in McCammon will host Baby Bison Days on Saturdays in June. Come get up close and personal with the bison in a fun and safe way. Take a ride on the wagon, feed the mamas and check out the new little ones. Rides are at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.. Reservations and a signed waiver are required. Tickets are $10 per person; 2 and under are free. Call 801-623-2715 to make your reservations.
Celebrate Blackfoot will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Jensen Grove Park. There will be activities for all ages throughout the day culminating in a fireworks show after dark. For more information, visit facebook.com/CelebrateBlackfoot.
Country music superstar Clay Walker is bringing his chart-topping hits to Southeast Idaho on Saturday at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre. Tickets can be purchased at bannockcountyeventcenter.us or at the box office before the show. Ticket prices range from $25 to $75 depending on seat selection and will raise in price $5 on the day of the event. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host ’80s Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Come dressed up in your best ’80s apparel and get $1 off admission. Enjoy decor and only the best ’80s music!
Dustin Armstrong will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
Lex Azzola will perform live from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Sunday
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
The Pocatello Municipal Band will present the second concert of the 2023 season of Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Guy Gate’s Memorial Band Shell at Ross Park.
Monday
The Pocatello Food Truck Round Up is open from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday through September at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
Tuesday
Pocatello’s annual Independence Day Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Historic Downtown Pocatello. The parade will begin at the intersection of East Center Street and South Second Avenue and head to the Concentrix parking lots on North Main Street. This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Ring.”
The annual Bannock County Independence Day Celebration is set for Tuesday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. There will be a beach party from noon to 3 p.m., a petting zoo from 1 to 6 p.m. at the soccer fields, a car show from 3 to 5 p.m., a drone show at 10 p.m. and a fireworks show at 10:15 p.m. (Note: A longer list of Fourth of July events throughout the region will be published later this week.)
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
