Wednesday
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Hardwood Heart and SpudMother will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday
The presentation "Remembering Bear River: Hard History with Darren Parry" will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Little Wood River Room at ISU’s Pond Student Union. This event is free to the public. A reception and dessert will follow at the Idaho Museum of Natural History.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
There will be live music by Jeff Crosby and ClairVoyance starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the First National Bar.
Thursday-Saturday
George Clooney and Julia Roberts star in “Ticket to Paradise” showing Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at ISU’s Bengal Theater, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. A divorced couple teams up to sabotage the impending wedding of their daughter in Bali when they feel she is getting married too hastily. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students.
Friday
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Stealhead Redd will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
Off the Rails Brewing is celebrating its third anniversary this weekend. There will be new beer releases, live music, the debut of their new menu and more. Entertainment on Friday includes the Accidental Band from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Best by Yesterday from 7 to 10 p.m. On Saturday Shandi Michelle will perform from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Coming Home from 7 to 10 p.m.
Old Town Actor’s Studio presents David Mamet’s “Boston Marriage” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The play is delivered through quick, witty Victorian-era dialogue, mixed with double entendres and vernacular expressions, to explore the relationship between two women and their maid. OTAS is located at 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello. Reservations can be made at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
Friday-Sunday
The annual Bear Lake Monster Winterfest will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Utah Bear Lake State Park Marina and Sunrise Resort and Event Center. View a full schedule of events at bearlakemonsterwinterfest.com.
Saturday
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will present its annual POPS concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. It will be an unforgettable evening featuring pieces from favorite Broadway shows including “Phantom of the Opera,” “The Sound of Music,” “Ragtime,” “Don Quixote” and “On the Town.” More details about individual tickets and pricing are available at www.thesymphony.us.
Accomplished ISU dance instructor Lori Head will provide swing dance lessons from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. There will be a mix of country swing, two-step and other swing dance styles intermixed with line dance lessons. We will be playing a mix of country/rock music to practice the dance steps for the evening. There is a $5 cover charge that can be used as a discount if you spend at least $10 on food or beverages. Open to all ages. See less
Jason Greene will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
Saturday & Sunday
Do you want to do something “wild” to benefit the Idaho Foodbank in Southeast Idaho? Head on over to the 16th annual Sportsmen Against Hunger event on Saturday and Sunday at the Chubbuck C-A-L Ranch store, 4215 Yellowstone Ave. This free event runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
Sunday
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” plays at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Marcel, a 1-inch-tall shell, lives with his grandmother alone in an Airbnb after the rest of their family’s sudden, mysterious disappearance. When discovered by a guest amongst the clutter of the house, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans and a new hope of reuniting with his long-lost family. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
