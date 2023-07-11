Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
The monthly meeting of the Poky4Parkys Parkinson's Support Group will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. The presentation will be a panel discussion on the subject “Living with Parkinson's: Fear.”
Revive @ 5 will take place every Wednesday throughout the summer from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello.
Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena and Barrel Racing from 5 to 10 p.m. in Arena 1 of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
The Art of Hoppiness will host paint night from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. The cost is $35 and includes all the supplies. Register at theartofhoppiness.com/currentclasses.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Spike Coggins will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Wednesday-Saturday
The Southeast Idaho Senior Games continue through Saturday. Get more information at seidahoseniorgames.org.
The Idaho International Choral Festival will take place Wednesday through Saturday. Concerts for the community will be held in the evenings with a special gala concert featuring all the performers on Saturday. All events will be held on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus. Admission for the evening concerts is $10 per person for a single event or $30 per person for all evening events. An all-events pass for families is also available for $50. Visit idahointerchoralfest.org for tickets and a schedule of events.
Thursday
Chubbuck Market Night is held from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday until September in the Chubbuck City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave.
Speakeasy will perform live from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Y Lounge at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. Speakeasy is a new group made up of members of Rail City Jazz and The Dewdroppers.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hired Gun Co. will perform live starting at 9 p.m. Thursday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Friday
Acclaimed war movie "The Covenant" will be showing at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Friday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host Punk Rock Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bust out the eyeliner and black skinny jeans for punk rock night. Wear your best shirt or full costume and get $1 off admission. Enjoy special food and drinks and, of course, as much punk rock as you can take.
This week’s Chubbuck Movies in the Park features “The Bad Guys,” sponsored by ICCU, at dusk Friday at Stuart Park, 5161 Stuart Ave. Attendees are asked to come early and bring their own chairs and/or blankets. In case of inclement weather, movies will be rescheduled for the following Saturday at dusk. Admission is free.
Friday & Saturday
Shady Grove Music Camp will take place Friday and Saturday at FMC Park northwest of Pocatello. On Friday, gates open at 2 p.m. and the music will last until 1 a.m. Gates open at noon Saturday and the music will go until 1 a.m. Tickets are $30 for one day and $50 for both days. Tickets at the gate are $5 more expensive. Kids 13 and under are free with an accompanying adult. To purchase tickets and view a schedule of the music lineup, visit shadygrovemusiccamp.com.
The Westside Players will perform “DeathTrap,” a thriller by Ira Levin on Friday and Saturday. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner service from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. Dinner and show tickets are $45 and show-only tickets are $17. The Westside Players perform at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. For tickets and more information, visit westsideplayers.org.
Hired Gun Co. will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
Zoo Idaho, 2900 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello, will host its annual Enrichment Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Watch the animals sniff, stomp, pounce and play with tempting “enrichment” treats designed to exercise their minds and bodies and enhance their overall well-being. Regular admission rates apply.
The North Bannock Fire Department Firefighters Association will host a cookout fundraiser at 11 a.m. Saturday at the North Bannock Fire Department, 444 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck. Come check out the station and let the kids get some photos with the trucks and firefighters. Barbecue food options are available starting at $3 for hot dogs and $5 for hamburgers with chips and a drink. Donations are always welcome.
The Unplug Pocatello free family festival will return from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Middle School, 2271 E. Terry St. in Pocatello. There will be entertainers throughout the day as well as contests, food trucks, hay rides, a petting zoo and more.
Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello, a visit with beekeepers Aleta and Brian Allen at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a 2000s Theme Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Come dressed up and get $1 off admission. Enjoy specialty drinks and music. Don’t forget the butterfly clips, baggy pants and glitter.
Sunday
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
The Pocatello Municipal Band will present the fourth concert of the 2023 season of Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Guy Gate’s Memorial Band Shell at Ross Park.
Monday
The Pocatello Food Truck Round Up is open from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday through September at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Zoo Idaho will host Science Night trivia at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Test your science knowledge while also participating in an engineering challenge. Prizes will be awarded to the Trivia Winner, Challenge Winner and for the Best Team Name. Cost is $15 per team (up to six people).
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
It’s Trivia Tuesday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. The Loft opens at 6 p.m., and trivia starts at 7 p.m.
