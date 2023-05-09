Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Aaron Lewis is bringing his 2023 Acoustic Tour to Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Wednesday. Tickets start at $32 and can be purchased at mountainamericacenter.com/aaron-lewis. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Almost Famous will perform live starting at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday
It’s Country Night at The Office Bar & Grill, 251 E. Center St. in Pocatello, every Thursday from 7 to 11 p.m. There will be a swing dance instructor from 7 to 9 p.m. and drink specials throughout the evening.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
The Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra will present its Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center. Admission is free.
Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Pop Rox will perform live starting at 9 p.m. Thursday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday-Saturday, Monday & Tuesday
Highland High Drama presents William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night's Dream” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday, with an additional matinee at 1 p.m. Saturday. All performances will be at Frazier Hall on ISU’s campus. Admission is free but they will be accepting donations at the door.
Friday
The United Way of Southeastern Idaho will host a Community Health Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Caldwell Park in Pocatello. Fifteen organizations will be there to share free health program resources, food will be provided by Palate Neighborhood Bistro, and a bounce house will also be available for children.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Northern Utah Youth Chamber Orchestra and Wind Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Leavitt Center, 1030 E. Sublette St. in Pocatello.
Hired Gun Co. will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Through the month of May, the market will be located in front of the Marshall Public Library on South Garfield Avenue.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello, will host Multilingual Family Storytime from 10:15 to 11:15 Saturday. Each month will feature a speaker of another language sharing stories from around the world in order to better appreciate our differences while also finding our commonalities. Everyone is welcome.
Pocatello Downs horse races return to the Bannock County Event Center on Saturday. Post time is at 1 p.m., and the gates open 30 minutes before post time. All mothers get in free. Admission is $5 and kids 12 and under get in free.
Heartland Film Festival winner "Champions" plays at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at ISU’s Bengal Theater at ISU's Pond Student Union. Woody Harrelson stars as a former basketball coach who receives a court order to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Despite his doubts, he soon realizes that together they can go further than they ever imagined. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Temple Emanuel of Pocatello, 306 N. 18th Ave., will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Saturday. All members, former members and friends are invited to join in celebration. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with the event starting at 5:30 p.m. Music and greetings will start the evening. Followed by a history of Jews in Southeast Idaho. A community dinner will follow. A main course of beef brisket will be provided. Those who are able are asked to bring a side dish, salad or dessert. After the meal, we will have a Havdalah Service. Email marydreichman@gmail.com or text 208 241-8659. Please leave your contact information, the expected number of persons attending. More at dabanasa.com/emanuel.
The Atomic Motor Raceway opens for the season on Saturday. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the racing starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for kids ages 6 to 12, $5 for seniors, and free for kids 5 and under. The raceway is located in Atomic City between Arco and Blackfoot.
Richard Marx will perform live at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall on Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets run $29 to $49 and can be purchased at shobangaming.yapsody.com.
Soul Full of Blues will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Sunday
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Monday
The Pocatello Food Truck Round Up opens for the season on Monday. New and returning trucks will be serving from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday through September. Through the month of May, the trucks will be located in front of the Marshall Public Library.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Zoo Idaho will host Science Night trivia at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Test your science knowledge while also participating in an engineering challenge. Prizes will be awarded to the Trivia Winner, Challenge Winner and for the Best Team Name. Cost is $15 per team (up to six people).
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
