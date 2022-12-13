Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
The Art of Hoppiness will host paint night from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. The cost is $30 and includes all the supplies. Register at theartofhoppiness.com/currentclasses.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Wednesday-Saturday
The Alliance Academy of Dance is set to perform its 18th production of “The Nutcracker” ballet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with an additional show at 2 p.m. Saturday. All performances take place at Century High School in Pocatello. Tickets range from $20 to $28 depending on the day of the performance. They can be purchased at buy.tututix.com/AAD or at the door.
Thursday
Pocatello Electric, 258 N. Main St., will celebrate its 120th anniversary with a party from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. It’s expected to give away $10,000 in prizes during the event.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is hosting an ugly sweater-themed wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $12 for five pours. Bring your own snacks or get delivery from ChubbyZ’.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Friday
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host Ugly Sweater Night from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. Come in your best ugly Christmas sweater and get $1 off your admission. Prizes will be given for the top three most creative sweaters.
The Comedy Project will host December DrunkProv at 9 p.m. Friday at Club Charleys, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello. You buy the shots; they make it up on the spot.
Friday & Saturday
Snake River Doodles will host its annual Christmas Lights Tour hayride from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Christmas Eve. Come take a ride with Cocoa, the smallest working therapy horse in the USA, and see the lights in Pocatello. Each ride is 15 minutes. They will pick up and drop off on Hiskey Street at the corner of Hiskey and Butte Street near Gate City Elementary. Cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family pass. Purchase tickets online at www.pocatelloevents.com or you can pay cash/Venmo at the time of the ride.
Friday, Saturday & Monday
“Who’s Holiday” plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday at Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello. The comedy is an unofficial sequel to the Dr. Seuss Christmas book that became a beloved animated television special. Don’t miss this adults-only comedy. Tickets can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
Geoffrey Bennett will perform in “A Dickens Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday, with an additional show at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Seating is limited. Get your tickets at bennettasdickens.com. The shows will take place at Assemblé Learning & Event Center, 820 E. Young St. in Pocatello.
Saturday
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 30 vendors each week. Santa will be there from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free visits and photos.
The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Union Pacific Railroad brick building 59 south of the UPRR depot and just north of the Benton Overpass. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.
Reading Time with the Queens will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Community Room at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. They will be reading books about dreidels and stuffed kitties, singing songs that keep spirits high, learning signs that are perfect for the season, and making a special holiday craft.
The Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will present its 34th annual Festival of Lights holiday celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Purpose Center, 224 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar. 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello, will host an ugly sweater party from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Prizes will be awarded for the ugliest sweaters.
The Pub New Harmony, 134 Warren Ave. in Pocatello, will host an ugly sweater Christmas potluck on Saturday. The potluck starts at 5 p.m. with prizes for best side dish and best dessert. Prizes will be awarded at the end of the night for the ugliest sweater.
Sunday
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Monday
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Roller Express Party from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at deletapocatello.com. Included with your ticket are Christmas games and crafts, pictures with Santa, hot chocolate and a ride on the roller express to look at Christmas lights. Wear your pajamas.
The Art of Hoppiness will host Paint Night starting at 6 p.m. Monday at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Tickets are $30 per painter and can be purchased at theartofhoppiness.com/currentclasses.
Suite 212 flute choir is presenting a holiday concert at 7 p.m. Monday at the First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th Ave. in Pocatello. The concert is free and open to all ages. Suite 212 includes piccolo, C flutes, alto flute and bass flute.
