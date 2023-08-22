Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.
Wednesday
Revive @ 5 will take place every Wednesday throughout the summer from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lookout Point in downtown Pocatello.
The Art of Hoppiness will host paint night from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. The cost is $35 and includes all the supplies. Register at theartofhoppiness.com/currentclasses.
Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena and Barrel Racing from 5 to 10 p.m. in Arena 1 of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Pop Rox will perform starting at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday
The Grapevine Pocatello, 466 S. Fifth Ave., will host a wine tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $10 at the door for five wines.
Chubbuck Market Night is held from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday until September in the Chubbuck City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave.
Speakeasy will perform live from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Y Lounge at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. Speakeasy is a new group made up of members of Rail City Jazz and The Dewdroppers.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Spud Mother and Hot Pursuit will perform starting at 9 p.m. Thursday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday-Saturday
"Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse" will play at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Tickets are $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and children under 12, with ISU students getting in for free with a valid Bengal ID.
Friday
The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host its Member Appreciation BBQ from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the chamber offices, 324 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Intermountain Gas will be cooking burgers and dogs. Simplot will be serving fries.
Pinehurst Floral, 4101 Pole Line Road in Pocatello, is hosting Hot August Nights from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. At this fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Idaho, there will be a classic car show, food, fun and live music by The Aaron Ball Band. All proceeds to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Idaho. It’s also Pinehurst Floral’s Customer Appreciation sale through Saturday. Savings throughout the store.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Heavy metal/rock band The Kingdom will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
The First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a Burton Ball starting at 9 p.m. Friday. A party in honor of the one and only Tim Burton! Come party dressed as a Tim Burton character. There will be giveaways and drink specials for those who dress up.
Saturday
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
Alpine Animal Hospital, 293 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck, will host Paint Splash from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Bring your pup for a fun outdoor activity and create something special and unique! Dip their paws in pet-safe paint and have them walk across a canvas to create the most unique pet portrait! Afterwards, your pet can hop into a little pool for some fun and to clean their paws. All supplies will be provided, including some ice cold refreshments for owners. Cost is $12 for a 5 x 7 canvas or $15 for a 8 x 10 canvas. This is a fundraising event for The HERD animal rescue.
Pocatello’s annual Greek Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Greek Orthodox Church, 518 N. Fifth Ave. Enjoy authentic Greek food, homemade pastries, Greek music and traditional folk dancing. For more information, visit assumptionpocatello.net.
Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, will host a Back to School Party from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Live music begins at 7 p.m.
The Bannock County GOP’s Lincoln Day dinner is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. Tickets are $35 per person, $60 per couple and $40 per person at the door. To purchase tickets, go to bannockgop.com.
Accomplished ISU dance instructor Lori Head will provide swing dance lessons from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. There is a $5 cover charge that can be used as a discount if you spend at least $10 on food/beverages. Open to all ages.
Sunday
Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host its August Bottomless Mimosas Brunch with ChubbyZ' from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Mimosas are $17 for bottomless or $6 by the glass. Brunch is $10.
"Asteroid City" will play at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. A group of people from diverse backgrounds congregate, as world changing events spectacularly disrupt the itinerary of the Junior Stargazer and Space Cadet convention in an American desert town. Tickets are $3 for the public, $2 for ISU faculty/staff and children under 12, with ISU students getting in for free with a valid Bengal ID.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
The First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will host Disney Karaoke starting at 9 p.m. Sunday.
Monday
The Pocatello Food Truck Round Up is open from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday through September at Lookout Point, 435 W. Center St. in downtown Pocatello.
Acoustic singer-songwriter Jason Greene will perform live starting at 6 p.m. Monday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
It’s Trivia Tuesday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. The Loft opens at 6 p.m., and trivia starts at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.