Wednesday
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts free trivia every Thursday at 7 p.m.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Rigby Summer joins WhistlePigs live on stage starting at 8 p.m. Thursday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Club Charley's, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Thursday-Saturday
Oscar-nominated “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” plays at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
The March First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello, featuring art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission is free.
The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
ISU Choirs Mid-Winter Concert is at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for ISU faculty and staff, and pre-college age students and ISU students get in free with valid school ID.
Desert Flyers will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello will host an adult-only skate night at 10 p.m. Friday.
Friday & Saturday
The Old Town Actors Studio production of “Lost in Yonkers” is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Those seeking a night of Neil Simon’s comedy with a side of drama are in for a treat. For reservations, go to oldtownactorsstudio.net. OTAS is located at 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello.
Saturday
Molinelli’s Jewelers will present the 2023 Idaho Bridal Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Red Lion Hotel in Pocatello. If you are newly engaged or have a wedding coming up, be sure to register for the show at www.idahobridalfair.com. Admission is free. There will be live demonstrations throughout the event. At 1 p.m. enjoy an elegant fashion show presented by Valentine Ballroom & Bridal. Over 30 vendors will be on site featuring everything an engaged couple needs to plan the perfect wedding and future.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
The Comedy Project, your local improvised comedy troupe, is having the IMPROV-A-THON, a 12-hour improvised comedy fundraiser, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Westside Players Theater, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Tickets are $10 pre-sale or $15 at the door. You can purchase tickets in advance at either Venmo, @TCPImprov, or at the pre-show show Friday at the Westside Players Theater from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello, will host a second anniversary party from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Martinez will DJ and there will be lots of swag to raffle off.
Kyd J Band will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
Steelhead Redd will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Sunday
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
Oscar nominee “Empire of Light” plays at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Monday
Steps to Serenity Al-Anon Family Group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck.
Tuesday
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Goody's, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
