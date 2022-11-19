Tyler Vander Waal meandered onto the Holt Arena turf, dressed out for the first time in more than two months, ready to join the Idaho State huddle, ready to call his first play since a collarbone injury derailed his season in San Diego. He closed his eyes and pointed upward. The Bengals have not had many reasons to hope this fall, but this was supposed to represent one — their starting quarterback, out for more than two months, was coming back for the last game of the season, for a crack at sending his team into the offseason with their first win over rival Idaho since last spring.
“Towards the end of the week,” ISU coach Charlie Ragle said, “he'd had a good enough week of practice that we felt like he'd probably give us, with his experience, the best chance to win.”
Instead, what followed over the next three hours was a reprisal of everything that has doomed Idaho State this season. In ISU’s 38-7 loss to No. 21 Idaho Saturday afternoon, the Bengals lost four turnovers. Vander Waal threw three interceptions. His team’s defense allowed 467 yards. The hosts tied the game in the first quarter with a flea-flicker touchdown pass, but the Vandals responded with 31 unanswered points, vaporizing what little optimism hovered over the stands. Visiting Idaho fans filled the void with chants.
The troubling part for Idaho State, which has now gone 1-10 in two straight seasons, was this: Even with Vander Waal back under center, this ISU game felt like so many others. Turnovers: check. Three-and-outs: check. Defense allowing big plays: check. To their credit, the Bengals did look far more comfortable airing things out with Vander Waal back in the fold, but that’s the point: For ISU, personnel looked different. Results looked the same. It felt like turning on the TV, flipping through the channels, and checking out another Shawshank Redemption re-run. Everyone knows how this one goes.
“It's kinda been the same song and dance for the last three, four games,” Ragle said.
It wasn’t all on Vander Waal. His receivers dropped a number of passes, including one from Shane Dailey Jr., who tipped it into the air, allowing Idaho defender Marcus Harris to snare it and return it 56 yards for a touchdown, good for a 21-7 lead. Other passes glanced off receivers’ hands. But Vander Waal also threw into double coverage once, then he was hurried in the pocket and had a tipped pass picked off again. All told, Idaho parlayed four ISU turnovers into 17 points.
That’s why this game was seldom close. The only time it was came in the first frame, when ISU followed Idaho’s scoring drive with one of its own, using a play more common in Madden. Vander Waal took a shotgun snap, handed it off to Soujah Gasu, who handed it to receiver Christian Fredericksen on his way across the formation, then Fredericksen pitched it back to Vander Waal, who unfurled a parabola downfield. It sailed into the arms of Benji Omayebu, who was tackled into the end zone, tying the game at 7-all.
If the Bengals were going to pull this off, if these 24.5-point underdogs were going to topple their rivals, this is what it would look like: Vander Waal unlocking his team’s offense, torching Idaho’s secondary, keeping the Bengals in the game by giving them what they lacked in his absence: A reliable pocket passer who could win a shootout.
ISU got the polar opposite. The hosts’ offensive line wasn’t perfect. Neither was their quarterback. Add those up and you get this, an unraveling, a mess, a toothless effort that looked like a carbon copy of so many that preceded it.
“I thought Tyler was seeing the field pretty good early on,” Ragle said. “We just couldn't help him out from a receiving standpoint, or catching the ball. Just shot ourselves in the foot. At the end of the day like that, that comes back to, we have to get the players right. But that also comes back to coaching. Penalties and turnovers, we have to dramatically fix those things in the offseason.”
For the Bengals, only complicating matters was this: Star receiver Xavier Guillory was suspended for the game. He was arrested back on Oct. 28 on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge, but that night, Pocatello police could not conduct a valid Breathalyzer test, so they obtained a warrant for a blood sample to determine if Guillory’s blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit of 0.08%. As they waited for those results to come back, coaches allowed Guillory to play, and he did, totaling seven receptions 34 yards over the next two games.
But this week, those test results came back. Guillory was over the limit. So coaches suspended him for this game. Guillory dressed out for the game, even taking part in some warm-ups, but he watched the game from the sideline.
So Guillory joined the long list of Bengals who were unavailable for this game, out because of injuries: Tight end Cyrus Wallace, receiver Chedon James, running back Raiden Hunter, we could go on and on.
But to avoid another one-win campaign, which they secured with a win over Cal Poly back on Oct. 15, the Bengals will need to do more than get healthy. Name one part of the team and it’s likely something ISU will try to address in the months to come: Depth. Turnover issues. Problems on the offensive line, which gave up a conference-high 32 sacks this season, plus trouble at the linebacker and secondary spots, which conspired to give up roughly 250 passing yards per game, good for 10th in the Big Sky.
“There's so many layers that we have to do to make sure that we get this program going and growing,” Ragle said.
On some level, this was the season many expected from Idaho State, whose program has undergone seismic changes since last winter, when athletics brass fired former head coach Rob Phenicie and replaced him with Ragle. The new head man inherited what could generously be described as a rocky situation. He coached up players he did not recruit. He secured pledges from transfer players he hoped could plug holes.
Before Ragle could even get started, water started leaking into the boat. He had to find a new defensive backs coach to replace DaVonte’ Neal, who was arrested for a murder that took place years ago in a separate state, meaning ISU could not have known about it. Then Vander Waal left with a collarbone injury in Week 2. His replacements coughed up turnovers that thwarted the rest of the operation. Few first-year head coaches take over stable situations, to be sure, but ISU’s was wobbling like a broken chair on the edge of the Grand Canyon.
Charlie Ragle sat in the Moon Valley locker room, chatting with two seniors who sensed skept…
How will the Bengals turn this around? They might start with making even bigger changes. Weeks ago, at his weekly media availability, Ragle said he expects “wide-sweeping” changes to wash over the program this winter. Asked for details, Ragle declined to get into specifics, explaining things this way: “I don’t wanna get into all the speculative stuff, and guys are wondering like, hey, what’s my career gonna look like? What’s my future gonna look like?”
So perhaps only time will tell what ISU’s program will look like in the weeks and months ahead. For his part, Ragle has the clock set.
“The offseason won’t start in January,” Ragle said. “It will start on November 28 at 7:30 in the morning, when we have our first team meeting.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
