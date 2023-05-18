Renegade Modified Sports, a nonprofit sports organization in Chubbuck, is holding a football camp this weekend for athletes with disabilities who want to play team sports.
Derek Schulz, one of the founders of the organization, said they help these athletes learn to play sports to help them be more involved and to have something to do.
"We deal with a lot of team sports," he said. "We're all about meeting people and getting them into sports and more involved."
Schulz said there are opportunities for athletes as young as 5 years old to participate. He said Renegade Modified Sports has partnered with BA2 Athlete Training in Pocatello to get participants on a workout schedule.
"We try to have them progress to different levels," he said. "We do gym training throughout as well."
Schulz said the football coaches from Highland High School would also be coming to help with the camp. He said he used to play football for Highland despite having a disability of his own.
"I'm trying to give back and give the same experience I had to people who didn't think they could make it and didn't think they had what it takes," he said.
Schulz said his favorite part of being involved with Renegade Modified Sports is watching the athletes gain more confidence and have fun. He said they also like to get together and go bowling or to a movie.
"I like seeing the people with disabilities come out and break out of their shells," he said. "We laugh and have fun. We make it as fun as possible."
The football camp will take place at Idaho State University's practice field next to Holt Arena on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The entry fee is $20.
