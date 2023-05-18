Renegade Modified Sports

A group of participants from last year's Renegade Modified Sports football camp.

 Photo courtesy of Derek Schulz

Renegade Modified Sports, a nonprofit sports organization in Chubbuck, is holding a football camp this weekend for athletes with disabilities who want to play team sports.

Derek Schulz, one of the founders of the organization, said they help these athletes learn to play sports to help them be more involved and to have something to do.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.