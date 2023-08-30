Jackson Riddle Rocky Mountain Rumble

Jackson Riddle, Highland Rams running back, extends for extra yards during a run in the game against Salt Lake City's Skyline High School during the Rocky Mountain Rumble in Rexburg on Aug. 25. Highland defeated Skyline 52-7.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — The start of the season for the Highland High School football team has been one of adaptation after working through uncertainty this summer while their home field underwent renovations.

The Rams will play their first home game of the season beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lookout Credit Union Field at Pocatello High School Stadium against the Skyline Grizzlies of Idaho Falls. 

