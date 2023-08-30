POCATELLO — The start of the season for the Highland High School football team has been one of adaptation after working through uncertainty this summer while their home field underwent renovations.
The Rams will play their first home game of the season beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lookout Credit Union Field at Pocatello High School Stadium against the Skyline Grizzlies of Idaho Falls.
But plans are in place for the Rams to return to their newly re-turfed home field earlier than expected and they are hopeful to be back at Highland High School Stadium for their homecoming game against in-town rival Century High School on Sept. 8.
Owning brand new turf to play on, coupled with the return of nearly all their starters from last year, the Rams are poised to make a playoff run this year and take another shot at a state title after falling to Meridian's Mountain View High School 30-24 in the 2022 quarterfinals.
While Rams head coach Nick Sorrell has been busy making adjustments and working in tandem with the community to ensure the Rams are football-ready, it just might be the players themselves who are elevating expectations for the new season.
Despite an uncertain off-season because of the lack of a home field and having to be malleable regarding where they practice and play games, the Highland Rams are prepared to get back to the grind and play at a high level, no matter the circumstances.
“It's been stressful on my part, in terms of just trying to coordinate everything and make sure that everything's in the right spot,” Sorrell said. “But something that we can lean on is our kids. They don't complain about anything. They just say, 'OK, where are we at?' They show up and they do the work. They don't care where we're at. They just want to play football.”
Another curve ball for the Rams was the April 21 fire that heavily damaged Highland High School.
Due to the necessary cleaning and reconditioning of equipment that was potentially smoke damaged during the blaze, the Rams spent the entire summer without pads and equipment. It wasn’t until a week before the fall camp that their hardware and other gear would be ready.
Other limitations were presented in the form of unreliable practice locations, forcing yet another adaptation to find suitable accommodation for the players that wouldn’t infringe on other teams or sporting events.
Once the pads came on though, the work began immediately with the first game of the season looming after a disruptive summer. They headed to off to Rexburg to face Salt Lake City's Skyline High School in the Rocky Mountain Rumble on Aug. 25, defeating them in dominant fashion with a score of 52-7 and reassuring to any doubters that these players were ready to face any challenge.
“Last Friday night against Skyline, the kids played really well,” Sorrell said. “They were excited to (play against) somebody else. There's still a lot of things that we need to clean up. But for the first time out, game one, I was pretty happy with how everything went. Especially with all the adversity that these guys have faced since April.”
Rising to the challenge seems to be precedent for the Highland Rams, putting in the work for decades with a variety of teams and coaches. The goals, however, remain the same.
“Our standard is we want to be in that state title game,” Sorrell said. “We've made the playoffs for 32 straight years now. Getting past where we were last year, we kind of fell short in terms of the playoffs. We lost that quarterfinal round last year, but our goal and our expectations are to make it to that state championship and win.”
Aside from a championship caliber team that has proven time and time again that they can compete and play at a high level, Sorrell could only espouse thanks to a community that rallied behind them and helped with providing practice fields, locations to play games and support in all of Highland High Schools endeavors.
“I do want to thank the community for all their support with people reaching out with everything that's happened and being so willing to let us use some of their places to practice on, to go lift weights," Sorrell said. "Whether it be donations or anything like that, it's been overwhelming in terms of their support in this community, and how much they rally around not only athletics but the schools here as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.