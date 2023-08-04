Jeremy Gugino

Last week, United Parcel Service (UPS) and its 340,000 union workers reached a preliminary deal (which may be final by the time you read this) that averted a nationwide strike. Because of this, not only will hundreds of thousands of part-time and full-time working Americans get higher wages, but that new immersion blender you just ordered will arrive as scheduled. The CEO of UPS called the deal a “win-win” agreement. The head of the National Retail Federation applauded the deal, noting, “Retailers rely on stability within their supply chains, and this agreement will bring long-term stability.”

While this may seem like good news for the Labor movement, it’s merely a bright spot in an otherwise bleak landscape for unions in America — and Idaho. Our union workforce numbers about 39,000 — a little under 5 percent of the total people employed in Idaho. That’s well below the national average where only around 10 percent of workers are union members.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho. He is currently a candidate for Boise City Council.

