Jeremy Gugino

 Leap Photography

I had the honor last weekend to be the keynote speaker at the Bannock County Democratic Party’s annual banquet. As an Idaho Democrat I was particularly honored because I feel more at home in Southern Idaho than my ultra-liberal neighborhood in Boise. Bannock County Democrats are, in my opinion, the heart and soul of the Democratic Party in our great state and represent the values of the majority of Idahoans. They’re not whiners, they’re winners. They slug it out in purple and red neighborhoods year after year, which has made their candidates and volunteers tough as nails. The same could be said of Democrats throughout Southern Idaho who are forced to swim against the tide just to be competitive.

It's about time Democrats in the rest of the state took their cues from Bannock County and Southern Idaho.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.

