Jeremy Gugino

Jeremy Gugino

 Leap Photography

Having met literally tens of thousands of Idaho voters all over the state, there aren’t many political questions I can’t handle. My initial answers may not always be satisfying (depending on who I’m talking to), but even then, I can often steer the conversation back around to a spot where we can find at least some common ground. However, the one question I’ve largely failed to crack is, “Are you (or your candidate) a Democrat or Republican?” It’s a binary question that often gets a binary response: either a smile or a closing door.

If you are one of those people who claim to value civility in our politics, but base your vote solely on the answer to that question, I’ve got news for you.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho. He is currently a candidate for Boise City Council.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.