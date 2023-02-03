In the latest show of cowardice by our pearl-clutching state legislators, two Idaho state committee chair-people last week announced they would not take public testimony from any Idaho citizen under the age of 18. I assume because they were afraid these kids may actually make more sense than many of the adults who usually testify. However, after receiving a rash of angry phone calls and emails from concerned Idaho citizens, House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee Chairman Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, reversed course and said he would allow testimony from Idahoans under the age of 18 so long as they were accompanied by an adult, or otherwise had parental permission. House Local Government Committee Chairwoman Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, is instituting harsher restrictions, allowing testimony from those under 18 years old if they have her permission in advance, or if they are invited by a committee member. In other words, if you agree with their point of view on an issue, they’ll let you speak.
It is now officially easier for a 16-year-old Idahoan to get into a R-rated movie than it is to testify before a legislative committee debating bills that could affect every man, woman — and yes, child — in the state.
I get it. They’re not old enough to vote, so why should they take up time before a committee? Also, as a middle-aged Idaho guy, I’m not always in the mood to listen to teenagers voice their opinions on the state of the world. But I’m a private citizen. State legislators are public servants. The key word being “servant.” If a 17-year-old Idahoan wants to go to the people’s house and testify publicly about an issue that is important to them, our state leaders should not only “tolerate” that, they should celebrate it. Having knocked on thousands of doors all over the state, I can tell you the average Idaho adult doesn’t know much about how state government works. Giving our young people a chance to learn how the system operates first-hand is just about the best civics lesson you can teach. Plus, it takes guts to get up in front of a committee and give your opinions. Why not applaud Idaho’s children for taking state government by the horns instead of sending them to their rooms?
Among the stated reasons for the testimony restrictions is “time management.” This is a common excuse legislators give for limiting testimony at committee hearings. Having been directly involved in these proceedings, I can tell you it’s a load of bull. Committee chair-people have a lot of power to put time limits on testimony when there’s a line out the door. Plus, unless it’s a hot-button issue like Medicaid expansion or gun control, there are rarely “time management” issues to be concerned with. Most committee hearings come and go with little or no public testimony. Besides, if the Right Wing Party was so concerned about “time management” it wouldn’t routinely engage in legislative nonsense at the end of sessions that keep legislators sequestered in Boise for days on end at taxpayer expense.
These chair-people may also have unstated reasons for putting Idaho’s kids in timeout — namely the unfounded fear they are being manipulated by adults to testify in favor of an agenda these chair-people don’t like. I’m not sure the last time you talked to a 17-year-old, but I can assure you they don’t like to listen to adults. Besides that, adults get manipulated all the time to testify in favor of an agenda. Having been in political communications for a few years, I know a thing or two about this. That’s beside the point. When you testify before a state House or Senate committee, your words become part of the official record of our state government. You literally become a small part of our state’s history. That’s meaningful. Whether your words are strictly your own, or the product of collaboration with other people who share your views, every Idahoan should have the right to put their opinions down in the annals of this state — for better or for worse. Especially when so much that goes on in state government directly affects Idahoans who are barely old enough to drive.
Idaho’s kids are all right, so let them talk. In the meantime, it would be nice if Idaho’s adults learned anything about how state government works. Maybe listen to the kids. At least they want to have a voice, even if it does require a permission slip.
Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.