In the latest show of cowardice by our pearl-clutching state legislators, two Idaho state committee chair-people last week announced they would not take public testimony from any Idaho citizen under the age of 18. I assume because they were afraid these kids may actually make more sense than many of the adults who usually testify. However, after receiving a rash of angry phone calls and emails from concerned Idaho citizens, House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee Chairman Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, reversed course and said he would allow testimony from Idahoans under the age of 18 so long as they were accompanied by an adult, or otherwise had parental permission. House Local Government Committee Chairwoman Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, is instituting harsher restrictions, allowing testimony from those under 18 years old if they have her permission in advance, or if they are invited by a committee member. In other words, if you agree with their point of view on an issue, they’ll let you speak.

It is now officially easier for a 16-year-old Idahoan to get into a R-rated movie than it is to testify before a legislative committee debating bills that could affect every man, woman — and yes, child — in the state.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.

