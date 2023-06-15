We made history for the second time this week when former President Donald Trump was arraigned in federal court in Miami on 37 counts related to him (allegedly) taking, hiding and then lying about his possession of classified documents. It’s the first time in history a former president has been charged with federal crimes. This follows his arrest and arraignment in New York City earlier this year where he faces multiple counts related to falsifying business records and violating campaign finance laws.
I will repeat what I said after Trump’s first arrest: This is not a time for anger or rejoicing. It should be a time of somber reflection that we are at a point in our nation’s history where a former president is being credibly charged with crimes in two different states. More trouble could be on the way in Georgia and Washington, D.C. It should also be a time where Americans take an objective look at the facts — which there are plenty of in the classified documents case. If you have not read the 49-page indictment, I feel it's your duty as a citizen to do so. These were not some willy-nilly classified documents detailing evacuation procedures in Yellowstone National Park. These were top secret files dealing with nuclear arsenals and war plans. Heavy stuff. Furthermore, the criminal complaint is filed under oath, and the allegations “carefully considered” by the prosecuting attorney. In addition, this document is a so-called “speaking indictment,” which means it goes into great detail about the facts that led to the charges. Whether you want to believe the allegations or not, the indictment is the product of a meticulous investigation that will, likely, find its way before a jury. Until then, Donald Trump is considered innocent until proven otherwise (he pleaded “not guilty” to all charges on Tuesday) and he will be afforded all rights available to Americans under our judicial system. All of that is as it should be.
