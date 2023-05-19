Last year, I wrote a column about former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza. The sixth-round pick out of San Diego State had captured the imaginations of Bills Mafia in a way normally reserved for quarterbacks. He was, after all, the “Punt God.” His legend only grew following his one-and-only snap as an NFL player — an 82-yard punt in a preseason game that bounced out of the opposing team’s end zone. The Bills promptly handed the starting job to Araiza.
And then the legend went up in flames.
Soon after, a Los Angeles Times article detailed gang rape allegations by a then-17-year-old girl against Araiza and two of his San Diego State teammates at a party the previous year. The spotlight immediately turned to the Buffalo Bills front office and coaching staff, with reporters asking whether they were aware of the allegations prior to drafting Araiza. They claimed they knew nothing at the time but had become aware of the alleged incident sometime afterwards. Buffalo’s general manager said the team had conducted a “thorough” investigation, but it soon became apparent they had essentially called Araiza into a room, heard his side of the story and washed their hands of the whole thing. Ultimately, the Bills cut Araiza and he hasn’t seen a field since.
My column was critical of my beloved Buffalo Bills — and by implication Araiza himself — for how they handled the situation, especially since the girl’s story seemed infinitely credible. I talked about the strides Idaho has made in the area of sexual assault kits and reminded people we should always take allegations of these kind seriously.
What I failed to emphasize was that all criminal defendants in this country are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Matt Araiza is no different.
Last week, a 200-page court document was filed in San Diego detailing the investigation conducted by that city’s Police Department and District Attorney’s Office. It shows Araiza was not even at the party at the time of the alleged assault. By all accounts, the investigation was thorough and exhaustive. A member of the D.A.’s office even went through it with the girl and her lawyers. While Araiza still faces a civil lawsuit, he reportedly turned down an offer to settle the case for $50,000.
When discussing issues involving sexual assault, it is vitally important we take all allegations seriously — not just because they’re almost 100 percent true, but because female sexual assault victims have historically been marginalized and made to feel at fault for the crime committed against them. However, it’s also important to remember every American is entitled to due process. In this case, due process means Matt Araiza will rightfully not face criminal charges.
I’ll admit I have mixed feelings about this case. Women are often made to feel like the perpetrator AND victim in these types of cases. I know. While working to promote legislation revolutionizing how Idaho processes, stores and tracks sexual assault kits, I met with many law enforcement officers across the state. Most, like Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury, understand how important it is to take sexual assault allegations seriously and to have the best technology available to investigate those cases. Some, however, are less modern in their thinking. To them (including several in Eastern Idaho), storing sexual assault kits is a burden rather than a resource. Processing sexual assault kits is just another task that takes up officers’ time when they could be working other cases. One police chief in particular came just short of saying that sexual assault survivors are almost always partly to blame. I felt like I had been transported back to the 1940s when I heard that one. I half expected to read that the Japanese had surrendered in the next day’s newspaper.
The point of bringing all this up is that I fear cases like this one will only give ammunition to certain men in power who don’t want to take sexual assault allegations seriously. It’s one thing for the average citizen to have that mindset, but it’s quite another when those people wear a badge. Matt Araiza is a free man, as well he should be. But his case has nothing to do with the hundreds of thousands of sexual assaults that occur each year in this country.
I just fear certain people in power won’t see it that way.
Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.
