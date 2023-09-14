Jeremy Gugino

Jeremy Gugino

 Leap Photography

Idaho’s Republican Party, at least a portion of it, is catching onto a fact Democrats experienced several years ago. Namely, they want no part of a presidential nominating caucus next March. Some GOP’ers are so adamant about passing legislation to restore the presidential primary next year, they are willing to spend our taxpayer dollars to call a special session of the State Legislature to fix a mistake from earlier this year.

In case you missed it, Pocatello State House member Dustin Manwaring sponsored House Bill 138 last session which - apparently by error – eliminated the 2024 GOP primary. Senate Bill 1186 was introduced to correct the problem. While it passed through the Senate, it died in the House State Affairs Committee when GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon pitched a fit about it. The legislature adjourned a week later and Republicans are stuck with a March 2024 caucus.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho. He is currently a candidate for Boise City Council.

