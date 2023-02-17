Jeremy Gugino

What’s it going to take? Seriously.

What’s it going to take for you to vote for Idaho state legislators who actually care about Idahoans? I’m really at a loss. If my local state legislator came over to my house every day and kicked me in the groin, I would not vote for him to continue kicking me in the groin for another two years.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.

