Governor Brad Little just signed into law a bill allowing Idaho to execute death penalty defendants by firing squad. The bill goes into effect in July, so I guess the state should start stocking up on blindfolds and cigarettes now. The new law is being described by some groups as “archaic” and “gruesome,” but having witnessed an execution via lethal injection myself, I can tell you even the most “humane” method of capital punishment is gruesome. Fundamentally, I have no problem with this law, but I take issue with those who think it somehow makes Idaho tougher on crime and tougher in general. It doesn’t. It’s just another example of faux machismo designed to distract working Idahoans from the real issues that Idaho’s real tough guys and women are fighting for.

Morally speaking, I’m perfectly fine with the death penalty. So are most Americans. According to Gallup polling, 55 percent of Americans favor the death penalty for murder. Granted, that number is way down since the mid-1990s, but it’s still a clear majority. Having been raised Irish-Italian Catholic, I’m somewhat partial to the Old Testament. I do believe there are crimes heinous enough to warrant capital punishment. If anything, I’d like to add child molesters and serial rapists to the list, but that’s a discussion for another day. However, if you think this bill makes Idaho “tough on crime,” you’re dead wrong — excuse the pun.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.

