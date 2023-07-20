Jeremy Gugino

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness program earlier this month, denying relief to tens of millions of Americans. The 6-3 decision sends Biden and his administration back to the drawing board on an issue that will become all too real for student loan debtors this fall. Following a three-and-a-half-year moratorium, interest on outstanding student loans will start accruing in September and payments will resume in October.

Last year, I wrote a column expressing support for the Student Loan Forgiveness program, while also empathizing with blue-collar Americans who felt the measure was only benefiting a bunch of snot-nosed rich kids. While factually inaccurate, I understood the sentiment.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.

